Man City vs Real Madrid: Arbeloa reveals Bellingham, Mbappe injury latest ahead of Champions League clash

By Ben Sully | 17 Mar 2026 01:10

Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa has provided mixed updates on the availability of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Los Blancos will enter the second leg of the last-16 tie with a signicant lead after running out 3-0 winners in last week's meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite being in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals, Real Madrid will be wary of a potential fightback from Pep Guardiola's side in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There was hope that Bellingham would be able to return from injury in Tuesday's fixture after being named in the travelling party.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa delivers Bellingham injury update

However, Arbeloa has revealed that the England international is not quite ready to feature, despite taking part in Monday's training session at the Etihad Stadium.

"Bellingham wanted to come with his teammates to be with the team," Arbeloa told reporters in Monday's pre-match press conference.

"He will continue and do part of the training, but he won't be available tomorrow."

The midfielder has not played for Real Madrid since he sustained a hamstring injury in a La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano at the start of February.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Bellingham will be ready for Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid or England's upcoming internationals against Uruguay and Japan.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Mbappe to return for Man City clash

In contrast to Bellingham, Mbappe is fit to feature against Man City after sitting out the last five matches with a knee issue.

"Mbappe is already available, so you will see him," Arbeloa said.

"I am eager to have him on the field, to enjoy him and his goals, but also in the game, he will be a very important player."

While he is available for selection, Mbappe is likely to feature from the bench rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup following his recent injury absence.

The Frenchman will be looking to continue his fine form in front of goal if and when he features, having netted 38 times in 33 competitive games this season, including 13 in eight Champions League outings.