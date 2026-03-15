Real Madrid lineup vs. Manchester City: Predicted XI for Champions League second-leg clash at the Etihad

By Aishat Akanni | 15 Mar 2026 15:56 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 16:08

Real Madrid travel to the Etihad on Tuesday evening for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City, holding a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first leg in Spain.

The Spanish side will be without several key players, but Alvaro Arbeloa has managed to keep the squad focused ahead of this crucial return fixture.

Kylian Mbappe, who missed the first leg, is expected to travel with the squad to England, although his participation remains in doubt.

The forward’s left knee has shown significant improvement after three weeks of targeted rehabilitation, and while the injury is not fully behind him, his inclusion on the bench could boost team morale and provide an additional attacking option.

In defence, Ferland Mendy, who replaced Alvaro Carreras in the first leg, sustained an injury and will miss this second-leg tie.

Fran Garcia is set to fill the left-back role, joining Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, and Trent Alexander-Arnold in a four-man backline protecting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Midfield absences include Jude Bellingham, while Rodrygo (ACL), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Ceballos, and Alvaro Carreras (both calf) are also unavailable.

Captain Federico Valverde, who scored a first-half hat-trick in the first leg, is expected to continue in central midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

In attack, Guler is set to start alongside Brahim Diaz, with Vinicius Jr completing the front three.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rudiger, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Diaz, Guler, Vinicius Jr

Click here to see how Manchester City could line up for this contest