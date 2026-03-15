Manchester City lineup vs. Real Madrid: Predicted XI for Champions League showdown at the Etihad

By Aishat Akanni | 15 Mar 2026 16:03 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 16:11

Manchester City face a daunting task at the Etihad on Tuesday as they aim to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 tie.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be without only two players, with Josko Gvardiol(tibial fracture) a long-term absentee and Rico Lewis sidelined by an ankle issue.

Following a disappointing first-leg defeat and a further setback in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw with West Ham, City will look to bounce back at home, though the challenge remains immense against a commanding Madrid side.

Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri returned to the starting lineup against West Ham after being surprisingly benched in the first leg, and both full-backs are expected to retain their spots for this crucial second-leg clash.

At centre-back, Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi could continue, with Abdukodir Khusanov, John Stones, and Nathan Ake available on the bench as Guardiola manages squad rotation.

In midfield, O’Reilly could be deployed alongside Rodri, allowing Bernardo Silva either a rest or a more advanced role to support City’s attack.

Guardiola faces a selection puzzle in attack, with options including Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo, and Omar Marmoush. He may settle on Cherki and Semenyo to spearhead a revitalised front line, aiming to break through Madrid’s defensive resilience.

Leading the line, Erling Haaland, who has scored 56 goals in 57 Champions League appearances, will spearhead City’s efforts and look to get back on the scoresheet after a barren first leg.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Cherki

Click here to see how Real Madrid could line up for this contest