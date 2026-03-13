"I've been massacred about my decisions”: Pep Guardiola responds to Man City team selection criticism after Real Madrid defeat

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Mar 2026 14:10 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 14:14

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that he cannot please everyone with his team selections and has suggested that results will ultimately define whether they are “good” or “bad”.

The Citizens enjoyed an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions before suffering a disappointing 3-0 first-leg loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Guardiola has been criticised by some supporters for his tactical approach and meddling with his starting lineup against Los Blancos, namely deploying Bernardo Silva and Rodri as a midfield pair and moving Nico O’Reilly from midfield to left-back.

Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri were both dropped despite impressing as full-backs in recent weeks, the former was replaced by Abdukodir Khusanov who was favoured to cope with the threat of Vinicius Junior.

Meanwhile, goal-shy Savinho was handed a surprise start - just his second since a two-month injury layoff - and played in the same system as fellow wingers Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo, while the likes of Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush and Phil Foden sat on the bench.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Guardiola admits “mistakes with my own decisions” in Real Madrid defeat

Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of Man City’s Premier League trip to West Ham United on Saturday, Guardiola delivered is verdict on the criticism he has received over his selection decisions.

"We won or we lose? In Madrid on Wednesday. We won or we lose in Madrid? It's a bad selection. We won or we lose in Newcastle? We won so the selection was good,” Guardiola told reporters

"I think all the time that we were taking decisions and in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, I think a lot about what is the best for the team [with my selection].

"Of course, we cannot play the same eleven every three days. That is not going to happen. The amount of Premier Leagues we've won in the last years is not important in every single game.

"I have an opinion about the game in Madrid. Completely an opinion. Mistakes with my own decisions, own opinions. Not about what's happened, the results, or whatever. I have my opinion.

"In the first half especially, the first 20 minutes before the first goal, we were exceptional. I would say one of the best we have played there. In terms of, we come here to make a threat and we were threatening. But after that, the emotions come, we concede one goal, immediately.

"Some mistakes we make. And after, the emotions are involved and it's a completely different game. But even in the second half, we started really well. We conceded a penalty that, I'm sorry, it was not. We have the clear chances. We were there in that way.”

© Imago / Sportimage

Guardiola claims he has “been massacred about my decisions”

Guardiola added: "It's not the first time it's been hard. I've lost many times in the Champions League. I've been massacred about my decisions.

“I can argue why I decided on the team selection. I will not convince you, because we lost. Because this argument is before the game."

Sharing his thoughts on the second leg at the Etihad next Tuesday, Guardiola said: "In this kind of game, you just have to think to try to first score the goal, to win the game.

“For many plans you have, it doesn't happen. It's just play the game you have to play and after the game will dictate if you have a chance or not."

Guardiola's full focus is now on West Ham, with the City boss confirming that striker Erling Haaland is fit and available for selection after being left out of two of the previous four matches in all competitions.

There was no specific update on injured trio Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) and Rico Lewis (ankle), but the former remains a long-term absentee, while there is hope that the latter two can return to first-team action soon.

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table and seven points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more.

Guardiola heads into the clash with West Ham after being named Premier League Manager of the Month for February, while Semenyo has claimed the Player of the Month prize.