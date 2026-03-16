Man City vs. Real Madrid: Pep Guardiola’s side “definitely” need to be perfect to pull off remarkable Champions League remontada

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 14:06

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his team “definitely” need to be perfect if they wish to pull off a sensational comeback against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

The Citizens have a mountain to climb if they wish to qualify for the quarter-finals after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Los Blancos in last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu.

Guardiola’s side return to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night for the second leg and they are aware that overcoming such a deficit would be a formidable challenge against an opponent boasting the pedigree of 15-time European champions Real Madrid.

Man City will be looking to become just the fifth team in Champions League knockout history to overturn a deficit of at least three goals after Deportivo La Coruna (2003-04), Barcelona (2016-17), Roma (2017-18) and Liverpool (2019-20).

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s huge contest, Guardiola has insisted that he has no doubts that his players will relish the challenge and is not concerned about creating "millions of chances" against Real Madrid.

However, when asked at a press conference on Monday if a perfect performance is required from Man City overturn their three-goal deficit, Guardiola said: "Yeah, definitely."

© Iconsport

Man City require ‘perfect’ performance as ‘massive task’ awaits vs. Real Madrid

“It’s a football game and many things can happen. This sport has taught us that a lot of things can happen in a football game. We have to focus and try to firstly win the game and then after see what happens.

“Most of them are new in this experience and we are not the same group that many years, but at the same time, it’s an incredible experience and opportunity to try.

“I am not concerned about creating chances, I am pretty sure we are able to do it. It’s about how we are going to defend.

“The task is massive to score three goals against Madrid isn’t easy and the result in the first leg isn’t a perfect one.

“But at the same time, we are here and at the Etihad always we can create as much momentum as possible with our people and do a good game for the talented players we have and defend well.

“It’s about the players being in their perfect positions. We will arrive to try to score and defend the positions better. The perfect game in many senses, for 93 minutes and we will just try and try, don’t give up.

“We can create for sure millions of chances, we know that. If we are able to be clinical and especially defend well, always we will be in the game.”

© Imago / Focus Images

Guardiola: ‘We’re going to give it a go against Real Madrid’

Guardiola was asked to share his favourite comebacks as Man City manager, and he replied: “Aston Villa, last game to win the Premier League [in 2022 is my favourite comeback]. Losing 0-2 in 74 minutes and we make three goals in 12 minutes.

“Other comebacks we did incredible things in this competition but then we were out for many little details. It has to be a perfect game in many departments.

“The people, the referee’s decisions, many things have to be good. It’s a nice experience to live again. We have to create a good game with our people and we will try.

“There’s not really much more left to say, it’s like a final. It’s a perfect game to turn round.

“The selection I have already done, more or less. I know the team who will start tomorrow. I have one doubt maybe, but the rest is clear.

“There’s very few messages now, we’re all older adults. I do feel, not because I’ve spoken to them when I saw them yesterday, I know that we’re going to give it a go. Whether we can achieve it, I have no idea.”

Man City fans will also reminisce about one of their greatest ever European nights in 2022-23 when they thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad (winning 5-1 on aggregate) to progress to the Champions League final in their treble-winning campaign.