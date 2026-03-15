Preview: Manchester City vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 15 Mar 2026 15:06

Champions League action returns to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening when Manchester City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Los Blancos arrive in England holding a commanding advantage after a dominant first-leg victory in Spain, leaving the Citizens with a major task if they are to overturn the deficit and keep their European hopes alive.

Match preview

Manchester City face an uphill battle after suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Federico Valverde stunned the hosts with a sensational first-half hat-trick.

Pep Guardiola’s side struggled to respond after the break, and the defeat has left the Citizens needing a remarkable turnaround at the Etihad if they are to progress to the quarter-finals.

The first-leg result also sparked criticism of Guardiola’s tactical choices, particularly his surprising team selection in Madrid.

Savinho was handed only his second start after returning from a two-month injury layoff, while regular attacking options such as Phil Foden, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki began the match on the bench.

Those decisions came under scrutiny, especially with Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri both omitted despite impressing in recent weeks.

Guardiola also opted for an unconventional midfield partnership of Bernardo Silva, Antoine Semenyo and Rodri, while Nico O’Reilly was deployed at left-back despite typically operating in midfield in recent games.

Although Guardiola defended his selections after the match, the City manager will likely adopt a stronger and more familiar lineup for this decisive second leg.

City’s recent form has also raised concerns ahead of the clash, with their attacking struggles becoming increasingly apparent.

A 1-1 draw away to West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend did little to lift confidence, as Man City once again struggled to convert chances.

Erling Haaland, usually City’s most reliable goalscorer, has endured an unusually quiet run in front of goal, managing only four goals in his last 17 appearances.

Phil Foden has also found it difficult to rediscover his scoring form, while players such as Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki have struggled to consistently influence matches in the final third.

Defensive issues earlier in the season have improved somewhat, but City’s attack has failed to click in recent weeks, which could prove costly against a team with Real Madrid’s quality.

This will be the fifth consecutive season that these two European giants meet in the Champions League knockout stages, with Los Blancos winning the last two encounters.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid, meanwhile, travel to Manchester in a confident mood after an impressive run of form across competitions.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side recorded a comfortable 4-1 victory over Elche in La Liga at the weekend, extending their winning streak to three matches.

Los Blancos have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only defeat in that run coming in a narrow 1-0 loss to Getafe.

Historically, Real Madrid have been dominant at this stage of the competition, winning 13 of their last 15 Champions League round-of-16 ties.

With a three-goal advantage already secured, the Spanish giants appear well-positioned to extend that impressive record.

City did defeat Madrid 2-1 during the league phase earlier in the competition, but Los Blancos’ commanding first-leg victory has firmly swung momentum in their favour heading into this decisive encounter.

Manchester City Champions League form:

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Real Madrid Champions League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Manchester City have few injury concerns heading into the second leg with only two players out.

Josko Gvardiol remains sidelined with a tibial fracture, while Rico Lewis is unavailable due to an ankle injury.

City have received a boost with the return of Mateo Kovacic, who recently made the substitutes’ bench against West Ham after several months out.

Erling Haaland is expected to lead the attack once again, while Matheus Nunes could return to the starting lineup at right-back.

Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi are likely to partner in central defence alongside Rayan Ait-Nouri on the left.

In midfield, Rodri could be joined by Nico O’Reilly and captain Bernardo Silva, while Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki compete for attacking roles alongside Haaland.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, remain without Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham - both expected to miss out after sustaining knee and hamstring injuries respectively, having also been unavailable for the first leg.

Rodrygo remains sidelined with a long-term ACL injury, while Dani Ceballos and Alvaro Carreras are both dealing with calf problems.

David Alaba is also unavailable due to a muscle injury, while Eder Militao remains a doubt as he continues his recovery.

Ferland Mendy is ruled out, and Raul Asensio is also struggling with a fitness issue, leaving Madrid potentially short of defensive options.



Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Cherki

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rudiger, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Diaz, Guler, Vinicius Jr

We say: Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Manchester City are likely to produce a stronger performance in front of their home crowd, but overturning a three-goal deficit against a side with Real Madrid’s experience in this competition remains a daunting task. The Citizens could secure a victory on the night, but Los Blancos should progress on aggregate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.