Real Madrid's struggles against Man City shown by damning statistic as pressure ramps up on head coach Xabi Alonso

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 08:49 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 08:50

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Pep Guardiola's team coming from behind to record a famous victory in the Spanish capital.

Rodrygo's first goal since March had sent Los Blancos ahead, with the Brazilian brilliantly picking out the bottom corner in the 28th minute.

However, Man City were ahead before the end of the first period, with Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland on the scoresheet for the Premier League team.

Rodrygo's goal was the only shot that Real Madrid had on target from 16 attempts, demonstrating their attacking struggles against the Citizens.

One shot on target represents Real Madrid's lowest tally in a Champions League match at Bernabeu since at least the 2003-04 campaign.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Kylian Mbappe was named on the bench despite concerns over a knee issue, but the France international was ultimately not risked for the European affair.

"It was a very competitive match with different moments. We started strongly with Rodrygo's goal and a few other chances, but when you're not at your best mentally, in ten minutes they took the lead from very little, with the corner and the penalty," Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso told reporters.

"The team kept going right until the end and hasn’t lost face despite all the difficulties we’re facing, like injuries. The players gave it everything they had, and I have nothing to criticise today. I really value their attitude.

"We have to keep going. It's the Champions League. At the moment, the results aren't as good as we'd like. We're critical, we demand a lot of ourselves, and we understand the fans. We have to keep working hard. We believe we'll get through this because everything passes, and I'm convinced we can do it.

“Our goal is to be more consistent in our performance regardless of who we're playing. It's a Champions League match against a very good side, but we did enough to deserve a draw; anything could have happened. The team showed focus and tempo.

"They pushed until the end and the players gave their all. We have to look ahead with what we have."

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid 1-2 Man City: Alonso addresses Bernabeu whistles

Alonso also addressed the Bernabeu whistles, with the home supporters showing their feelings following the full-time whistle.

“It's normal. It's nothing new. It's not something that hasn't happened here when you don't win at home. There have been other times when they've supported and urged us on. They've given us the energy that people thought the team needed," he said.

"We can understand why they whistle, and we have to accept it as normal because the demands here are so high. We want to turn things around, improve our mental and physical condition, and get the injured players back.

"There's still a long way to go. You paint it in a certain way, but we have to stay calm because it's a long process. What seems one way today may change in the not-too-distant future. The results are what they are. How you interpret them is another matter.”

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Alaves on Sunday night.