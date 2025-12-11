Preview: Torino vs. Cremonese - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Brown | 11 Dec 2025 08:45

Aiming to avoid three consecutive Serie A defeats at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Marco Baroni’s Torino side hope to preserve a long-standing record when Cremonese visit in Saturday’s gameweek 15 contest.

Considering top-flight games alone, the Granata have not lost to their Cremona visitors in Turin since May 1930, but Davide Nicola’s men will hope to exploit the home team’s dip in performances and results to end that 95-year wait for success away at Torino.

Match preview

Monday was a chastening defeat for Baroni and the Granata, who slipped to back-to-back top-flight defeats in Turin and a third straight league setback.

Despite going two goals up in the opening 17 minutes, the second scored by Duvan Zapata to end a 429-day wait for a goal in Serie A, Il Toro then conceded three to slip to a loss.

While they could do little to stop Adrien Rabiot’s powerful drive from over 20 yards out, being caught sleeping twice by Christian Pulisic was largely unforgivable.

The result of Monday’s defeat – only the second time in 12 seasons Torino have been beaten in Turin by Milan – is that the Maroons have gone six matches without a win in Serie A, slipping to 16th in the table and looking nervously over their shoulder.

With Pisa in 18th just four points behind and 19th-placed Hellas Verona a further point adrift but encouraged after securing their first league victory of the season, the hosts must find their form again to avoid ending 2025 in the relegation zone.

© Imago

Visiting the Olimpico Grande Torino this weekend are Cremonese, aware their hosts have conceded eight times in their last two home games – following Como’s 5-1 win and Milan’s 3-2 success – and will aim to inflict further misery on the Granata this weekend.

Another positive result will extend the Cremona visitors’ winning streak to three after triumphs over Bologna (3-1) and Lecce (2-0) to record back-to-back wins for the second time this season, following victories over AC Milan and Sassuolo in August.

Having also secured maximum points in two of their last three away matches, beating Genoa and Bologna, Nicola’s team seek a third win in the previous four on the road and fourth overall to improve their tally of 20 points, which positions La Cremo in ninth, just four points behind Como in sixth and five behind Bologna in fifth.

The travelling support will be optimistic about their team’s prospects of ending a 95-year top-flight wait for a win away at Torino, where they are winless in the top or second tier since a 1-0 victory in November 1996.

Overall, Cremonese are winless in this fixture in six meetings over 27 years since a 3-2 Serie B triumph in 1998, but their current situation presents an opportunity to finally get the better of Il Toro after a long wait.

Torino Serie A form:

D

D

D

L

L

L

Cremonese Serie A form:

W

L

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Adrien Tameze’s status is questionable after going off with an apparent injury in the loss to Milan.

If ruled out, the defender would join Zanos Savva (knee), Perr Schuurs (knee), Ardian Ismajli (muscle), Ivan Ilic (knee) and Giovanni Simeone on the sidelines.

With leading scorer Simeone (four goals) possibly sidelined for the Granata, the hosts will look to Che Adams (three) and Nikola Vlasic (two) to come up trumps this weekend, while Zapata, fresh off ending a drought of over a year, aims to score in back-to-back games in the top flight.

Even though Cremonese do not have as many players sidelined, Giuseppe Pezzella is a doubt due to illness, while Mikayil Faye (ankle) and Michele Collocolo (thigh) are out injured.

Last weekend’s penalty against Lecce was Federico Bonazzoli’s first from the spot this season, bringing him to five league goals in 2025-26, and he aims to add to that tally on Saturday.

La Cremo’s top scorer should start up top with four-goal forward Jamie Vardy, who scored a brace in the Violini’s 3-1 win away at Bologna at the start of the month.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Israel; Masina, Marzipan, Coco; Pedersen, Casadei, Asllani, Vlasic, Nkounkou; Adams, Zapata

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Barbieri, Payero, Bondo, Vandeputte, Mussolini; Bonazzoli, Vardy

We say: Torino 1-2 Cremonese

A threat from aerial situations, which Torino struggled with against Milan, and in good form, Cremonese may not have a better opportunity to end their wait for success in this fixture.

Nicola’s team are backed to claim their fourth away league victory this weekend and inflict a fourth consecutive defeat on the Granata.

