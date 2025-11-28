Preview: Lecce vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 28 Nov 2025 08:13 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 08:43

Both Lecce and Torino have taken one point from their last two games, so they will vie for a much-needed win in Serie A's Sunday lunchtime kickoff.

Set to meet at Stadio Via del Mare, the pair have produced just a single victory between them in November.

Match preview

Historically much stronger at home, Lecce boast a relatively strong record on the road this season, with both of their league wins coming outside of Salento.

Albeit, they were quite fortunate to escape with just a two-goal defeat from last week's trip to Rome, where Lazio were by far the superior side.

Now heading back to base, the Salentini must try to turn around an awful record at their headquarters: throughout 2025, they have earned the fewest home points in Serie A, while 11 home games without scoring is the highest tally across Europe's top five leagues.

In two spells at the southern club, head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has yet to experience a single top-flight win at the Via del Mare, losing eight of 12 matches - and seven without even finding the net.

His team currently have 10 points on the board and are surely set for another relegation scrap, having failed to find a regular goalscorer.

Not only are the Giallorossi on a 247-minute drought, but their last goal in Lecce came at the end of a dramatic 2-2 draw with Bologna way back in September.

© Imago

Furthermore, Torino have conceded just once across their last six Serie A matches against this week's hosts - though they only took one point from two meetings last term.

Toro boss Marco Baroni managed Lecce for two years - leading them to promotion from Serie B in 2022 and securing survival the following season - and he also wore the Giallorossi shirt as a player; yet there will be no room for sentiment this weekend.

His current club are without a win since the end of October, with three straight draws being followed by a chastening home defeat on Monday evening.

Having previously battled for a hard-earned point against city rivals Juventus, that resilience was nowhere to be seen when Como paid a visit to Turin.

Still level at half time, Torino totally collapsed after the break and were eventually beaten 5-1 by their in-form opponents at Stadio Olimpico Grande.

While the Granata have now conceded 21 league goals this season, curiously, they have also kept five clean sheets; so, even Baroni may not know what to expect on Sunday.

Lecce Serie A form:

D L L W D L

Torino Serie A form:

W W D D D L

Team News

© Imago

Lecce are still missing Gaby Jean, Filip Marchwinski and French midfielder Balthazar Pierret due to injury, but Di Francesco has an otherwise full squad to choose from.

The hosts' head coach faces a familiar quandary up front, as Nikola Stulic and AC Milan loanee Francesco Camarda have produced just one league goal between them - since signing in the summer, Stulic has only recorded nine shots.

Alternatively, Tete Morente could play as a false nine, meaning Konan N'Dri or Lameck Banda would be brought in on the right wing.

Meanwhile, Torino are still without top scorer Giovanni Simeone, but Scotland striker Che Adams has recovered from an illness that saw him miss Monday's disastrous defeat.

The latter will therefore vie with Cyril Ngonge to partner Duvan Zapata, who made his first start in over a year following an ACL injury.

Though Baroni seems optimistic that Saul Coco can start, Ardian Ismajli (thigh) and Ivan Ilic (knee) remain major doubts.

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo; Ramadani, Coulibaly; Morente, Berisha, Sottil; Stulic

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Tameze, Maripan, Coco; Pedersen, Casadei, Asllani, Vlasic, Lazaro; Adams, Zapata

We say: Lecce 0-1 Torino

Lecce's lack of goals could ultimately cost them a place in Serie A, and another home loss is on the cards this week.

Aside from two five-goal calamities, Torino have proved quite tough to beat this season, losing only twice on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.