Preview:Fiorentina vs Lecce - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Fiorentina and Lecce, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stuck inside the Serie A drop zone after nine winless matches, Fiorentina will again seek an elusive league victory when they welcome Lecce to Stadio Franchi on Sunday.

Having set an unwanted club record for the worst start to a top-flight campaign, the Viola are desperate to get off the mark - but their visitors have proven surprisingly tough to beat on the road.

Match preview

Fiorentina have put just four points on the board, even after snatching one from last week's Derby dell'Appennino, in which they battled back from two goals down to salvage a draw.

Penalties converted by Albert Gudmundsson and Moise Kean saved the Viola's skin in Bologna, but neither could find the target on Wednesday, away to Inter Milan.

Though Fiorentina held out for over an hour, they eventually capitulated, losing 3-0 and marking a miserable return to San Siro for head coach Stefano Pioli, a former Scudetto winner with AC Milan.

As a result, his hapless side became the first in club history to win none of their first nine Serie A fixtures, moving past the 1977-1978 team.

While he once led Milan to the title, Pioli also has the distinction of being sacked by both second-city giants during a long coaching career, and his second spell in Florence could soon reach a similar end.

If he even gets that far, games against lowly Lecce, Mainz - in the Conference League - and rock-bottom Genoa await before the next international break, so claiming close to maximum points is a must.

Last season, Lecce lost both games to Fiorentina by an aggregate 7-0 scoreline, and they have won just one of the clubs' last six meetings.

While that record suggests they should start as outsiders this Sunday, the Salentini actually sit one point and three places above their ailing hosts in the Serie A standings.

On Tuesday night, they pushed leaders Napoli surprisingly close, as teenage striker Francesco Camarda had a spot kick saved at Via del Mare, before Frank Anguissa struck for the reigning champions.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side have still won just once in the league, though, and they are facing another long fight for top-flight survival.

Curiously, given a longstanding reputation for being poor travellers, the Giallorossi have accrued double the amount of points away from home - four so far.

So, they may fancy their chance of extending Fiorentina's woes, while hauling themselves further clear of the drop zone.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

L D L L D L

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

W L L W D L

Lecce Serie A form:

L D W D L L

Lecce form (all competitions):

L D W D L L

Team News

As Mattia Viti was sent off towards the end of Wednesday's defeat to Inter, the Fiorentina defender must serve a suspension this weekend, so either Luca Ranieri or Marin Pongracic should be recalled.

Tariq Lamptey and Christian Kouame are the Viola's other confirmed absentees, though Robin Gosens is a doubt after being forced off against his former club.

Yet to find the right formula up front - despite holding on to his star striker and making significant investment in the summer - Pioli will choose between Gudmundsson, Edin Dzeko and Roberto Piccoli to partner Kean up front.

Like his opposite number, Lecce boss Di Francesco has a big decision to make in attack, as the Salentini have also scored just seven Serie A goals.

Both short of confidence, Milan loanee Camarda missed a crucial penalty against Napoli, while Serbian striker Nikola Stulic has yet to get off the mark since signing from Charleroi.

The visitors are still missing injured pair Filip Marchwinski and Gaby Jean, but winger Riccardo Sottil could be passed fit in time to face his parent club.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Comuzzo, Mari, Ranieri; Dodo, Mandragora, Nicolussi Caviglia, Fagioli, Parisi; Gudmundsson, Kean

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ramadani, Berisha; Pierotti, Stulic, Morente

We say: Fiorentina 1-0 Lecce

An unexpected battle at the bottom is sure to be tense, with the home fans baying for a long overdue league victory.

Fiorentina can finally scrape over the line against Lecce, who lack the firepower to cause a major threat.

