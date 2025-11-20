A struggling Serie A club are allegedly contemplating an ambitious approach for Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong during the winter transfer window.

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong has reportedly emerged as a winter transfer target for a Serie A club.

Blues head coach Enzo Maresca has consistently stated that he is a big admirer of the academy graduate and has selected him in his starting lineup on a number of occasions.

However, the 19-year-old has been restricted to five starts and three substitute appearances in all competitions during 2025-26, as well as only featuring in the EFL Cup since October 25.

Having failed to earn game time in the final three matches before the international break, Acheampong would have appreciated two starts for England Under-21s.

Nevertheless, he returns to Stamford Bridge in some doubt as to how many of Chelsea's remaining 11 matches he will be used up until the turn of the year.

Chelsea defender Acheampong receiving Serie A interest

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Fiorentina are contemplating whether to make an ambitious approach for the youngster in the winter transfer window.

The report alleges that the Serie A club are interested in negotiating a loan deal with the option of signing Acheampong on a permanent basis.

Fiorentina currently sit at the bottom of the Serie A table having failed to win any of their opening 11 matches in Italy's top flight.

As a result, January incomings are inevitable, and La Viola will hope that their reputation stands them in good stead when attempting to convince high-profile names to move to Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Chelsea to take firm Acheampong stance?

While Acheampong will no doubt be frustrated with his lack of recent opportunities, he remains very much in the plans of Maresca and Chelsea.

Previous reports have indicated that a replacement for the injured Levi Colwill was not signed in the summer due to Chelsea not wanting to block a pathway for Acheampong.

Acheampong would have expected to have made more than 22 appearances and accumulated more than 10 Premier League outings at this stage of his Blues career.

That said, he is still six months short of his 20th birthday and will realistically be used regularly over the next six weeks as Maresca rotates his players.

Therefore, it would come as a major surprise if Chelsea did not rebuff any interest in the versatile prospect.