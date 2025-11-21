Preview:Lazio vs Lecce - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Lazio and Lecce, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After suffering a setback just before the break, Lazio will aim to start another unbeaten streak when they play host to Lecce on Sunday.

Only five points apart in the Serie A standings, the sides will meet at Stadio Olimpico, where the visitors memorably prevailed in May.

Match preview

Having tightened up their defence and gradually recovered from a slow start to the season, Lazio were undefeated in six games - and had kept four consecutive clean sheets - before visiting Inter Milan last time out.

However, the Rome club found themselves behind within three minutes of kickoff at San Siro, and they were ultimately beaten 2-0 by an Inter side that consequently went top of the table.

Far behind their counterparts from Italy’s second city, Lazio now occupy ninth place on 15 points, and they have a deficit to make up in order to challenge for European qualification.

Maurizio Sarri recently admitted he is still unsure about adding players to his squad in January, after a transfer embargo spoiled summer plans - it remains unclear whether the club’s financial fair play problems have been resolved.

As such, the veteran coach can only concentrate on the pitch, and his team should be confident this weekend, having previously posted back-to-back league wins at Stadio Olimpico for just the second time this year.

So, the hosts will seek revenge for a damaging defeat to Lecce on the final matchday last season, which meant they missed out on Europe entirely.

That 1-0 result in May also ensured Lecce would stay up, prolonging their spell in Calcio’s top tier to four seasons - a club record for the southern side.

In fact, the Salentini have won half of their last six meetings with Lazio ahead of Sunday’s trip to the capital, and they have fared quite well away from home this term.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men boast a surprisingly strong record on the road, with both league wins coming outside of Salento, where they drew 0-0 with Hellas Verona at Via del Mare in their last Serie A fixture.

A tally of 10 points is enough to sit just above the drop zone, but fellow strugglers Genoa and Fiorentina will expect to improve after hiring new managers, so Lecce are still set for another season-long scrap for survival.

Having failed to adequately replace last year’s top scorer Nikola Krstovic, the Giallorossi’s main issue is quite clear: they are averaging below one goal per game, and only two players have found the net more than once.

Lazio Serie A form:

D D W D W L

Lecce Serie A form:

W D L L W D

Team News

In the latest phase of a strange saga played out across the media, Nicolo Rovella has finally undergone surgery for a hernia problem, having already rested for several weeks; as a result, Lazio’s midfield fulcrum faces at least another month on the sidelines.

The Italy international will again be joined by main striker Valentin Castellanos, plus Matteo Cancellieri and Samuel Gigot, but Nuno Tavares should be back in Sarri’s squad this weekend.

Boulaye Dia is set to deputise for Castellanos up front, despite failing to find the net since filling in for his injured teammate; Cancellieri and captain Mattia Zaccagni are the Biancocelesti’s joint-top scorers with three goals apiece.

Meanwhile, Lecce’s attacking crisis is more acute, with Nikola Stulic and AC Milan-owned teenager Francesco Camarda producing just one league goal between them. As the latter sustained a minor knock on Italy Under-21s duty, Stulic should start in Rome.

The visitors are still missing Gaby Jean and Filip Marchwinski through injury, but French midfielder Balthazar Pierret could return from a thigh problem.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Basic; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo; Ramadani, Coulibaly; Morente, Berisha, Sottil; Stulic

We say: Lazio 2-0 Lecce

Both teams are lacking precision in the opposition area, but Lazio's strength on the wings and in midfield should prove enough to defeat Lecce.

Their lone loss since September came at the hands of Scudetto challengers Inter, so Sarri's men are dealing well with difficult circumstances.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email