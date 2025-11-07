Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Lazio, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After maintaining their 100% record in Europe, Inter Milan will aim to keep pressure on several Serie A title rivals by beating Lazio on Sunday evening.

However, the Biancocelesti are six games undefeated before the teams convene at San Siro, having tightened up their defence and recovered from a slow start to the season.

Match preview

Last week, a superb set-piece strike by Piotr Zielinski and a late own goal saw Inter snatch victory against Hellas Verona; so, since suffering back-to-back defeats two months ago, the Milan giants have won six of their last seven Serie A matches.

Averaging over two goals per game in the process, they have already tallied 11 different scorers, and it all adds up to a league-high total of 24 strikes so far.

Led by Lautaro Martinez, who has a stunning European record this calendar year, Inter have also scored at least twice in 11 of their last 12 Champions League fixtures, including Wednesday's home win over Kairat.

Despite conceding their first goal in this season's league phase, the Nerazzurri still made it four wins from four: Carlos Augusto's second-half strike edged them back in front against the Kazakh club after Martinez's opener had been equalised.

That result leaves Cristian Chivu's side third in the table, keeping them on track for automatic entry to the knockout stages, and they will now try to sign off for the international break with another domestic success.

Unbeaten in their last six home games against Lazio in Serie A - plus a Coppa Italia tie last year - Inter will certainly start favourites at San Siro.

Nonetheless, Lazio have managed to take a point home from the teams' last two meetings in Milan; memorably, Pedro's dramatic late leveller in May effectively cost Inter a shot at the Scudetto.

This time, the capital club only trail their hosts by six points in the Serie A standings, after taking 12 from the last 18 available since losing the Derby della Capitale to Roma.

Burdened by a transfer ban - plus a stubbornly long list of absentees - head coach Maurizio Sarri has responded by showing some unusual pragmatism, and Lazio have begun to recover from a shaky start.

Following Monday's 2-0 victory over Cagliari, Sarri's side have kept four consecutive clean sheets for the first time since 2023, when he was first in charge.

Having just won back-to-back league games at Stadio Olimpico for the only time this year, the Biancocelesti now head north to Italy's second city, where the strength of their revival will be put to the test.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W W W L W W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W W L W W W

Lazio Serie A form:

W D D W D W

Team News

After Chivu rotated his resources in midweek, Inter's rookie coach may do so again on Sunday, amid an intense fixture schedule. Regular starters such as Alessandro Bastoni, ex-Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi and potent playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu could all be recalled.

A true set-piece specialist, the latter has already tied his Serie A goal tally from last season - with five so far - including a brace in his last home game and three from outside the box. Meanwhile, Martinez - who has six career goals against Lazio - will aim to end a rare four-game drought in the top flight.

Chivu's options were recently boosted by the return of Marcus Thuram, leaving only veteran pair Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Darmian on the treatment table; by contrast, Sarri has slim pickings to choose from.

Alessio Romagnoli was hauled off at half time of Monday's game against Cagliari, so Lazio's defensive rock is set to join a number of key men on the sidelines.

Nicolo Rovella, Taty Castellanos and Matteo Cancellieri are all unavailable - plus Samuel Gigot and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - while left-back Nuno Tavares is still a doubt.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Provstgaard, Marusic; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Basic; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Lazio

There is no doubt that Lazio have steadied the ship - and playing just once a week has helped them navigate an injury crisis - but Inter are in ominous form.

With an abundance of talented attackers to choose from, the Nerazzurri should make it six straight wins at San Siro.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

