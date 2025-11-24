Reds shock! Liverpool star 'wanted' by four Serie A clubs

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is reportedly attracting interest from a number of Serie A clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old could have returned to his homeland during the November international break, when he was called up to the Italy squad.

However, Chiesa decided to snub the advances of his country, instead staying on Merseyside to continue work with Arne Slot's Reds.

In all honesty, the winger has failed to get out of the fringes of the Liverpool squad since his arrival at Anfield during the summer of 2024.

In the current Premier League campaign, Chiesa has featured in nine matches but failed to start any of those contests, scoring twice off the bench.

Liverpool man Chiesa wanted in Italy?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool outcast Chiesa could be waving goodbye to the Premier League champions in the very near future.

The report claims that the 28-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs in the top flight of Italy, including current Serie A champions Napoli.

It is understood that the Naples-based club are not happy with the performances of recent arrival Noa Lang, who used to play for Club Brugge.

As well as Napoli, it is believed that both Inter Milan and AC Milan are considering swoops for the services of Chiesa in the January window.

Adding to the Italian cohort keen on the attacker, Roma are also said to be huge admirer of the former Juventus and Fiorentina star.

Getting back to his best

During Italy's triumph at Euro 2020, Chiesa was arguably the player of the competition, tearing defences apart from the right wing for his nation.

However, the 28-year-old's career has stumbled in the Premier League, constantly behind world-class options in the pecking order at Liverpool.

A potential New Year switch back to Serie A could allow Chiesa to recapture the form that saw him shine on the continental stage four years ago.