Why did Federico Chiesa reject a call-up to Italy for the fifth time?

Federico Chiesa last played for Italy national team at Euro 2024.

Federico Chiesa will be out of Italy national team duties during the European World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in November, against Moldova and Norway, at a decisive (and delicate) moment for the Azzurri in their pursuit of direct qualification for the World Cup.

According to manager Gennaro Gattuso, at a press conference, the player refused to play for the Azzurri. Still according to the manager, this is not the first time the striker has decided not to play for the national team. Previously, the request for release would have been due to physical conditioning.

"It was his choice. I speak with him frequently. We must respect the choices and problems that each of us has. He is not feeling well. I cannot say anything more, that is the truth. It is easy to understand, otherwise I would not have given an explanation for the fifth time," declared Gattuso.

Chiesa's good form at Liverpool

The former Juventus player suffered with injuries last season, but started the new campaign positively, scoring two goals and three assists in 12 matches in all competitions. Despite not being an undisputed starter at Liverpool, Chiesa was voted player of the month for September by the Reds' supporters.

Chiesa's absence from the national team surprised Italians and also Liverpool supporters, as the winger has given indications of experiencing his best season for the English club.

One of the most difficult moments occurred in January 2022, when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury. And, even after returning to the pitch after seven months, his body presented difficulties recovering rhythm, with recurring episodes of muscular problems, being diagnosed with basic fatigue.

Two years after the injury, the Italian began to regain the physical form of the 2023-24 season, one of the most intense of his career, where he played 37 matches, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists during his final season defending Juventus.

For Italy's national team, his best moment occurred in 2020 during the Euros, when the Azzurri were champions and Chiesa was selected for the team of the tournament after decisive and dynamic performances in the knockout phases.

