Inter Milan are reportedly preparing to join Manchester United in the race for Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in January.

The 33-year-old is supposedly allowed to depart the Second City club in the near future after the Villans finalised their New Year strategy.

Martinez was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United during the latest summer window, before being denied a move to his dream club.

Since then, the 2022 World Cup winner has featured in nine Premier League matches for Unai Emery's side, keeping a total of three clean sheets.

Following his arrival from Arsenal during September 2020, Martinez has played in 224 matches for Villa, who are yet to win a major trophy in that spell.

Man United to face Inter competition for Martinez?

According to Football Insider, a European powerhouse could join Manchester United in the race for Aston Villa man Martinez in the New Year.

The report claims that Italian side Inter Milan are considering an eye-catching swoop for the 33-year-old during the winter transfer window.

It is understood that the Serie A leaders are in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper amid doubts surrounding Yann Sommer's future.

The Swiss shot-stopper is approaching the final stages of his career at the top level and sees his current contract expire at the end of the season.

Villa are supposedly willing to accept a suitable offer for Yashin trophy winner Martinez, given that they can source an adequate replacement.

Man United's goalkeeping department

For the past two seasons, Manchester United have often paid the price for having Andre Onana in between the sticks, however things have improved lately.

Joining near the conclusion of the summer transfer window, Senne Lammes has assumed the role of first-choice keeper at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old has commenced his Red Devils career in exciting fashion, keeping a clean sheet as Man United's form has experienced an upturn.