Emi done? Aston Villa ‘make decision’ over Martinez

After a summer of uncertainty, Emiliano Martinez faces another possible departure from Villa Park as Aston Villa's reported first-choice target is revealed.





Aston Villa have reportedly decided to let experienced goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez leave Villa Park.

The 2022 World Cup winner joined the Villans in September 2020 after several years at Arsenal, where he spent most of his years as second-fiddle until his breakthrough post-lockdown five years ago.

Martinez has since played 190 Premier League matches for Villa and 223 across all competitions across the next five seasons and a bit.

Now, the 33-year-old, who was courted by Manchester United in the summer, could still leave the West Midlands as fresh reports emerge.

Emiliano Martinez transfer: Reported planned exit revealed

According to Football Insider, Villa are reportedly open to considering bids for their star goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, in the upcoming January transfer window.

As a result, Unai Emery and the club's recruitment team are actively exploring alternative options to secure a long-term solution at goalkeeper.

Recently, Martinez was stripped of his vice-captain responsibilities by Emery following a summer transfer window in which he almost left the club.

The goalkeeper was reportedly frustrated by his inability to join Manchester United, who instead signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp after Andre Onana left for Trabzonspor.

Emiliano Martinez transfer: Villa’s rumoured No. 1 target revealed

The same source suggests that the Villans will aim to replace Martinez with a Premier League-based option.

James Trafford has been mentioned as the club’s primary target to succeed the expected departure of Martinez, with Emery and his team seeking to take advantage of the Englishman’s situation at Manchester City.

Trafford was signed to replace Ederson at the Etihad, but some uncertainty between the sticks, particularly in the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s availability at Paris Saint-Germain have caused the former Burnley goalkeeper to drop to second choice.

The report states that Trafford is open to leaving Pep Guardiola's team in January, as he hopes to gain minutes elsewhere with the aim of making Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup.