Aston Villa completed a comeback 2-1 victory against a lacklustre Leeds United on Sunday afternoon to move into the fourth in the Premier League.

Leeds United were gifted an early lead inside 10 minutes when Emi Martinez failed to collect a looping ball inside the area, with the ball then turned into the net via Lukas Nmecha, and although the visitors controlled possession for the remainder of the half, the hosts were good value for their advantage at the break.

Leeds' hard work was swiftly undone in the second half as Morgan Rogers equalised just moments after the restart, and the midfielder completed the Villans comeback with a fantastic freekick with just over 10 minutes to play.

Substitutes Daniel James and Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought they had combined to immediately equalise minutes after Aston Villa's second, but a swift VAR check ruled the goal out for a handball against the striker, and the visitors were able to hold out in the final minutes to ensure the triumph.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Leeds United actually made a rather promising start to the match, including taking the lead thanks to the Martinez blunder, but the hosts eventually dropped deeper as Aston Villa started to control possession, and that was when the problems started to happen for the Leeds defence.

Ethan Ampadu was often caught out of position in his deeper midfield role, leaving space for Aston Villa to play the ball through the lines and into the space between the Leeds midfield and defence, with this often leading to chances or fouls from the Leeds defenders as they had to step out of position and close down the space.

Leeds were eventually punished for their defensive style as Rogers equalised moments after the second half kicked off, and Aston Villa built momentum from there, going on to take the lead with just over 10 minutes to play thanks to a stunning freekick from Rogers to score his second.

The hosts were significantly improved following the second goal for Aston Villa as they had more freedom in attack in search of the equaliser, and Daniel Farke may regret not allowing his side increased attacking freedom throughout the 90 minutes as they created plenty of problems for the Villas in the final moments of the match.

However, it was too little, too late for Leeds United as the Villans were able to hold onto their lead and seal the 2-1 victory, moving them into the top four of the Premier League, while the hosts drop into the bottom three.

As for the Villans, Unai Emery may be concerned by aspects of their first half performance, especially with the lack of intensity letting Leeds comfortably defend, but the second half showing will certainly please the Spaniard, with a significantly improved attacking performance.

LEEDS UNITED VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Lukas Nmecha goal vs. Aston Villa (8th min, Leeds United 1-0 Aston Villa)



Lukas Nmecha gets the last touch to put Leeds ahead! ? pic.twitter.com/8gEpe2QWQJ

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 23, 2025

Nmecha gives Leeds the lead! Emi Martinez will not want to watch that one back!

Sean Longstaff's freekick is kept alive at the back post by Gabriel Gudmundsson, Martinez tries to claim the looping ball but is weak under the challenge of Anton Stach and fails to catch the ball.

Ezri Konsa clears off the line, and the defender's clearance ricochets off Nmecha and bounces into the back of the net, giving Leeds an early lead.

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Leeds United (48th min, Leeds United 1-1 Aston Villa)



INSTANT impact from Donyell Malen! A delicate touch from Morgan Rogers brings Villa level! ? pic.twitter.com/8HVZtnqqCg

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 23, 2025

Rogers equalises with a delightful flick - instant impact from Donyell Malen!

Matty Cash receives the ball on the byline and cuts it back to Donyell Malen, who gets into the box and fires a low cross towards the front post.

Rogers gets across his marker and delicately flicks his effort over Lucas Perri and into the far corner, drawing Villa level just moments after the restart.

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Leeds United (76th min, Leeds United 1-2 Aston Villa)



Morgan ROGERS!! ? pic.twitter.com/NVprjlgIPo

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 23, 2025

Rogers has a brace and Villa have the lead!

Ross Barkley wins a freekick off Pascal Struijk just outside the penalty area, and Rogers is the one to take responsibility for the Villans.

Rogers steps up and superbly side foots his freekick over the wall and into the back of the net - Perri was rooted to the spot.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MORGAN ROGERS

Rogers was responsible for Aston Villa's fantastic comeback success today, scoring both of Villa's goals as they claimed the three points.

The attacking midfielder delightfully flicked his first over Perri from close range, followed by striking a stunning freekick into the back of the net to complete the turnaround.

Alongside his goals, Rogers proved a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes, creating the most chances (two) and completing the most dribbles (four).

LEEDS UNITED VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds United 48%-52% Aston Villa

Shots: Leeds United 9-8 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Leeds United 2-3 Aston Villa

Corners: Leeds United 2-2 Aston Villa

Fouls: Leeds United 9-8 Aston Villa

BEST STATS



Leeds have scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League games than any other side this season (4). ⚡️#LEEAVL pic.twitter.com/J2fXDWiAiR

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 23, 2025



Players with 10+ goals and 10+ assists since the start of last PL season: — Morgan Rogers — Bruno Fernandes — Mohamed Salah — Jacob Murphy pic.twitter.com/KE8HvxKRyi

— StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) November 23, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Leeds United's challenging run of Premier League fixtures continues in the coming weeks, starting with a difficult trip to Manchester City next Saturday, followed by clashes with Chelsea and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa's focus will briefly shift to the Europa League as they host Young Boys on Thursday evening, followed by a Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday.

