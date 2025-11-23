[monks data]
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa team news: Daniel Farke, Unai Emery make key decisions for Elland Road showdown

Leeds, Aston Villa starting lineups confirmed! Farke, Emery make key decisions for Elland Road game
Leeds United and Aston Villa announce their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Elland Road.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has named an unchanged starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

Despite a 4-0 win over Bournemouth prior to the November international break, there was potential for the Spaniard to tinker with his first XI.

However, Ollie Watkins keeps his place down the middle of the attack despite his lengthy goal drought that contributed to him being omitted from the recent England squad.

Donyell Malen will feel particularly frustrated to have again been left out after scoring in his last two appearances, the second after being introduced as a substitute versus the Cherries.

Most notably, however, Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott remains out of the squad when 18-year-old George Hemmings is selected on the substitutes' bench.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke looks frustrated after a Premier League defeat

Leeds make one change for Villa game

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke has opted to make just the one alteration to the team that began the 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Pascal Struijk has been brought back into the centre of defence as a replacement for Jaka Bijol, who drops down to the replacements.

Daniel James and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were each pushing for recalls, but the pair have been kept in reserve with Noah Okafor keeping his place.

Leeds head into this fixture having lost four of their last five games in the Premier League, heaping the pressure on Farke at a time when his side now sit in 18th position in the table.

Leeds United XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson, Nmecha, Okafor

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bijol, Griev, Tanaka, Gnonto, James, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans, Kamara, Buendia; Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Bogarde, Barkley, Maatsen, Hemmings, Malen, Sancho, Guessand

