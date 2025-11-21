Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Leeds United could write a new chapter of unwanted club history when they pit their wits against Aston Villa in Sunday's Premier League scrap at Elland Road.

The Whites are at risk of going four home league games without a goal against a single opponent for the first time ever, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff; Aaronson, Nmecha, Okafor

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring)

Doubtful: Andres Garcia (unspecified), Amadou Onana (muscle), Matty Cash (discomfort), Ezri Konsa (calf), Lamare Bogarde (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

