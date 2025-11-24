Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday's Europa League clash between Aston Villa vs. Young Boys.

After seeing off Leeds United at the weekend, Aston Villa will turn their focus to European matters for Thursday's Europa League meeting with Young Boys.

Unai Emery's side are sitting in sixth spot with nine points to their name, while the visitors are three points worse off in 22nd position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Europa League encounter.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Young Boys kick off?

The league phase encounter will start at 5:45pm on Thursday evening.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Young Boys being played?

The game will be held at Aston Villa's home of Villa Park, which can house up to 42,918 spectators.

This will be Aston Villa's second meeting with Young Boys after previously claiming a 3-0 away victory in last season's Champions League league phase.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Young Boys in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League clash will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2.

Streaming

UK viewers can also stream the contest on the Discovery+ app and website. The app is available across a range of devices, including phones, tablets and smart TVs.

Highlights

There will be highlights of the game on the TNT Sports Football YouTube page, as well as on the Discovery+ app and website. The TNT Sports Football X account is also expected to upload key clips of the match.

What is at stake for Aston Villa vs. Young Boys?

Aston Villa will be keen to continue their impressive run of form after winning their last three competitive matches, including a 2-1 success in Sunday's Premier League away meeting with Leeds United.

The Villans are currently inside the top eight of the Europa League league phase, and will look to boost their chances of progressing straight to the last 16 with a win on Thursday.

As for the Swiss visitors, they will be nervously looking over their shoulder, with two points separating them from teams outside the top 24.

They will be hoping to avoid a second consecutive Europa League defeat after falling to a heavy 4-0 loss in their away clash with PAOK on matchday four.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info