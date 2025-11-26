Team News: Aston Villa vs. Young Boys injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aston Villa welcome Young Boys to Villa Park for matchday five in the Europa League on Thursday night.
Unai Emery’s men beat Leeds United 2-1 in the Premier League last weekend, while their Swiss counterparts thumped Winterthur 5-0 in the Super League last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
ASTON VILLA vs. YOUNG BOYS
ASTON VILLA
Out: Tyrone Mings (thigh), Andres Garcia (unspecified)
Doubtful: Amadou Onana (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Lindelof, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Bogarde, Barkley; Guessand, Rogers, Sancho; Malen
YOUNG BOYS
Out: Armin Gigovic (suspended), Edimilson Fernandes (muscle), Zachary Athekame (calf), Facinet Conte (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Keller; Andrews, Lauper, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Raveloson, Pech; Fassnacht, Sanches, Virginius; Bedia