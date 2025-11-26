Europa League
Aston Villa
Nov 27, 2025 5.45pm
2
1
HT : 2 0
FT
Young Boys
  • Donyell Malen 27' goal
  • Donyell Malen 42' goal
  • Amadou Onana 61' yellowcard
  • Ian Maatsen 90'+7' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Sandro Lauper 48'
  • goal Chris Bedia 70'
  • goal Joel Monteiro 90'

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Young Boys injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Aston Villa vs. Young Boys injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Aston Villa welcome Young Boys to Villa Park for matchday five in the Europa League on Thursday night. 

Unai Emery’s men beat Leeds United 2-1 in the Premier League last weekend, while their Swiss counterparts thumped Winterthur 5-0 in the Super League last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA vs. YOUNG BOYS

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (thigh), Andres Garcia (unspecified)

Doubtful: Amadou Onana (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Lindelof, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Bogarde, Barkley; Guessand, Rogers, Sancho; Malen

YOUNG BOYS

Out: Armin Gigovic (suspended), Edimilson Fernandes (muscle), Zachary Athekame (calf), Facinet Conte (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Keller; Andrews, Lauper, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Raveloson, Pech; Fassnacht, Sanches, Virginius; Bedia

