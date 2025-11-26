Team News: Aston Villa vs. Young Boys injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Nov 2025 17:45 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 17:26

Aston Villa welcome Young Boys to Villa Park for matchday five in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Unai Emery’s men beat Leeds United 2-1 in the Premier League last weekend, while their Swiss counterparts thumped Winterthur 5-0 in the Super League last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (thigh), Andres Garcia (unspecified)

Doubtful: Amadou Onana (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Lindelof, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Bogarde, Barkley; Guessand, Rogers, Sancho; Malen

YOUNG BOYS

Out: Armin Gigovic (suspended), Edimilson Fernandes (muscle), Zachary Athekame (calf), Facinet Conte (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Keller; Andrews, Lauper, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Raveloson, Pech; Fassnacht, Sanches, Virginius; Bedia