Aston Villa vs. Young Boys team news: Harvey Elliott decision made by Unai Emery for Europa League fixture

By Darren Plant | 27 Nov 2025 16:24 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 16:46

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has made seven changes to his starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Young Boys.

The Spaniard hinted during his pre-match press conference that Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott could get some much-needed game time having not featured since the early days of October.

However, the playmaker is again only named on the substitutes' bench despite the mass alterations made by Emery.

Emiliano Martinez, Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers are the quartet to keep their places from the 2-1 victory at Leeds United on Sunday.

Donyell Malen gets the nod over Ollie Watkins down the centre of the attack, while Jadon Sancho is provided with just his fourth start in a Villa shirt.

Lamare Bogarde appears in line to start in the middle of the defence with Victor Lindelof being deployed at right-back.

Andres Garcia is selected among the replacements for just the second time this season after recovering from a muscle injury.

© Imago

Young Boys make three changes for Villa game

Meanwhile, Gerardo Seoane has made three alterations from the team that started the 5-0 win over FC Winterthur on Saturday.

Former Manchester United youngster Saidy Janko and ex-Norwich City winger Christian Fassnacht are among the players in the Swiss's side team.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Lindelof, Bogarde, Torres, Maatsen; Tielemans, Onana; Guessand, Rogers, Sancho; Malen

Subs: Bizot, Oakley, Cash, Konsa, Barkley, McGinn, Garcia, Kamara, Digne, Elliott, Buendia, Watkins

Young Boys XI: Keller; Hadjam, Zoukrou, Cordova, Pech, Fassnacht, Janko, Benito, Lauper, Males, Raveloson

Subs: Lindner, Marzino, Andrews, Wuthrich, Virginius, Sanches, Tsimba, Bedia, Luthi, Rufener, Smith, Monteiro