Aston Villa vs. Wolves: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for West Midlands derby in Premier League

By Carter White | 27 Nov 2025 11:56 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 16:13

Aston Villa will be looking to make it three consecutive Premier League victories as they host strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Villans return to top-flight action following a clash with Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday evening, whilst Wolves have endured a week of mulling over their defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch this Premier League encounter between the two West Midlands foes.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Wolves kick off?

Aston Villa's derby encounter with Wolves kicks off at 2.05pm on Sunday, November 30.

There are two other Premier League matches starting at the same time, including Liverpool's trip to West Ham United.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Wolves being played?

Villa will play host to Wolves at Villa Park, where Unai Emery's men are unbeaten across their last three Premier League matches against the Black Country outfit (W2 D1).

Wolves' most recent success at the Second City venue arrived in October 2021, when Ruben Neves netted a 95th-minute winner to seal a 3-2 triumph.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Wolves in the UK

TV channels

Sky Sports Premier League will provide the live broadcast for Aston Villa versus Wolves in the United Kingdom.

Streaming

Fans who have access to Sky Sports are also likely to have access to Sky Go, allowing them to catch the action wherever they are.

Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase the game on NOW TV, which will set you back £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 for a whole month.

Highlights

Match highlights will be uploaded to the Sky Sports app, the Sky Sports website, and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

BBC's iconic football show Match of the Day will bring the highlights of the Premier League action at 10.35pm on BBC One on Sunday.

What is at stake for Aston Villa vs. Wolves?

As well as West Midlands bragging rights, Wolves are on a mission to pick up a first win of the season at the 13th attempt, with new head coach Rob Edwards taking charge of his second match at the helm of the relegation-threatened visitors.

As for the hosts, Champions League qualification eluded Villa last term, but they have a good chance of mounting a successful push for a top-five spot this time around, especially given the tightness of the league standings behind runaway leaders Arsenal.

The Villans should be relatively confident of getting the job done on Sunday afternoon, with Emery's men losing just one of their six Premier League home matches so far this season.