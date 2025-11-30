Sunderland, Newcastle set to battle for ex-Arsenal star following Regis Le Bris comments?

By Carter White | 30 Nov 2025 17:09 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 17:51

Sunderland and Newcastle United are reportedly set to battle it out for Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi during the January transfer window.

The Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris actually refused to rule out a move for the 26-year-old earlier this month, with the pair spending time together at Lorient in France.

Guendouzi is a key part of the plans at Lazio this season, playing 11 Serie A matches, scoring twice and providing one assist so far.

The combative player is no stranger to the Premier League, in which he spent over two years on the books of Arsenal in North London.

Since making the permanent switch from Marseille to Lazio during the summer of 2024, Guendouzi has featured 59 times, finding the net on three occasions.

© Imago

Sunderland, Newcastle to fight for Guendouzi?

According to TEAMtalk, North-East rivals Sunderland and Newcastle are keen on securing the services of Guendouzi during the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Black Cats are currently leading the race for the signature of the 14-time France international ahead of the winter.

However, it is believed that Guendouzi has concerns about joining Sunderland, with the midfielder looking to battle his way back into contention for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

With the potential to provide the 26-year-old with Champions League football, the Magpies could therefore be a more attractive option for the player.

As well as the two North-East foes, it is understood that Aston Villa and Napoli are also admirers of Guendouzi's work.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Bringing back the Arsenal duo

If Sunderland are successful in their hunt of Guendouzi during the January transfer window, we could be seeing a former Arsenal duo in the engine room at the Stadium of Light.

Guendouzi spilt the opinion of Gunners fans during his time at the Emirates, but not as much as Granit Xhaka did.

The Swiss international was once captain of Arsenal and now operates excellently in the middle of the park for the Black Cats, providing plenty of elite-level experience.