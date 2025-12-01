Newcastle vs. Spurs: Visitors looking to end 17-year streak amid Thomas Frank pressure

By Darren Plant | 01 Dec 2025 15:35 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 15:53

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to end a 17-year streak when they face Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

The North Londoners make the long trip to St James' Park with Thomas Frank under increasing pressure to keep his job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Fulham made it five losses from just seven matches in all competitions, the solitary win during that period coming at home to Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Although Frank remains in the infancy of his reign, there is frustration over Spurs' inability to compete against the bigger teams and poor defending.

Ahead of the meeting with the Magpies, Frank and his players are at risk of extending a club streak that is already at its worst for 17 years.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Spurs at risk of extending Newcastle streak

These two teams have already met this season with Newcastle prevailing in an EFL Cup tie at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe's side have now won four times in a row against Spurs, the other three games occurring in the Premier League.

Not since between 2006 and 2008 have Spurs lost more times in succession against Newcastle.

Furthermore, Newcastle are winning by an aggregate scoreline of 12-2 from the last three top-flight encounters on Tyneside.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Contrasting form in midweek

Meanwhile, Spurs possess an abysmal recent record when it comes to Premier League games played on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

As well as winning just once in 13 such games, they have lost the last seven fixtures and only scored once.

In sharp contrast, Newcastle are unbeaten in 10 matches played on those days with a kickoff time of 7pm or later.

Howe also has a formidable record in head-to-heads with Frank, prevailing six times and recording one draw in eight matches when the Dane was head coach of Brentford.