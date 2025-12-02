Premier League
Fulham 4-5 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Erling Haaland hits 100 and Pep Guardiola avoids catastrophe

Centuries and carnage! Man City avoid catastrophe in nine-goal Fulham spectacular
Erling Haaland scored his 100th Premier League goal and Manchester City survived a monumental scare as the Sky Blues edged out Fulham 5-4 in a spectacular contest at Craven Cottage.

The Sky Blues should have taken the lead inside the first few minutes, only for Haaland to add to his catalogue of missed sitters, but the Scandinavian's landmark strike soon arrived.

Haaland's record-breaking 100th Premier League goal - achieved in an unprecedented 111 games - put the visitors ahead midway through the first half, before the Norwegian teed up Tijjani Reijnders for City's second 20 minutes later.

A world-class goal from Phil Foden would seemingly kill the game off before the break, but Emile Smith Rowe's diving header in first-half injury time gave Marco Silva's men a flicker of hope.

That flicker of hope was seemingly extinguished by Sander Berge's own goal and Foden's second of the night, but in an extraordinary turn of events, Fulham went from 1-5 to 4-5, as Alex Iwobi's strike and Samuel Chukwueze's brace threatened the comeback of all comebacks.

However, one last-gasp Josko Gvardiol goal-line clearance later, Pep Guardiola's side just about clung on for the three points, three points which take them to within just two of Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Fulham, meanwhile, stay 15th, six points clear of the bottom three.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

A game that will forever be etched in Premier League folklore.

Haaland's unprecedented 100th English top-flight goal should have stolen the headlines tonight, but for the second game running, Guardiola's side nearly let a healthy lead slip, and in much more chaotic circumstances than against Leeds United.

It is only natural that a team's intensity will drop after going 5-1 up, but City's capitulation after the withdrawals of Doku and Nico Gonzalez was extremely alarming, and may raise more questions about Guardiola's substitutions.

But take nothing away from Fulham's unbelievable powers of recovery, led by the effervescent Chukwueze, who produced one of the best Premier League super-sub performances in recent memory.

City fans can take some comfort knowing that their side can still outscore the opposition, but their backline appears increasingly disjointed and lethargic, in stark contrast to title rivals Arsenal.

FULHAM VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Erling Haaland goal vs. Fulham (17th min, Fulham 0-1 Man City)

And that is the century!

Jeremy Doku sends in an inviting low cross from the left, which Reijnders smartly dummies, and Haaland unleashes a left-footed rocket into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

The 25-year-old's earlier howler is forgiven as he celebrates his 100th Premier League goal, hitting that milestone in quicker time than any other player.

Tijjani Reijnders goal vs. Fulham (37th min, Fulham 0-2 Man City)

And the road to 100 assists begins now!

Haaland collects the ball in the middle of the pitch with his back to goal, shrugs off Joachim Andersen and slips in Reijnders with a glorious through ball.

The Dutchman does not make the same mistake his colleague made early on, coolly beating Bernd Leno one-on-one to double City's lead.

Phil Foden goal vs. Fulham (44th min, Fulham 0-3 Man City)

This man is really enjoying his football right now.

Leno can only punch a corner out to Foden on the edge of the box, and the England international shifts the ball onto his left foot before finding the top corner with a magnificent curling strike.

Emile Smith Rowe goal vs. Man City (45+1 min, Fulham 1-3 Man City)

They could not, could they?

Fulham reduce the deficit almost immediately, as Iwobi wins possession back following a heavy touch from Matheus Nunes and quickly feeds Harry Wilson.

The Welshman's cross is on the money for Smith Rowe, who directs a glorious diving header into the far corner past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Who knew he had that in him?!

Phil Foden goal vs. Fulham (48th min, Fulham 1-4 Man City)

They probably will not.

City launch a devastating counter-attack, in which Doku cuts inside from the left and feeds Haaland, whose unorthodox backheel sets up Foden for a clinical finish in the right-hand side of the box.

54th min, Fulham 1-5 Man City (Sander Berge OG)

They almost certainly will not.

Andersen carelessly gives possession back to Doku, who lets fly with a strike that ricochets off of Berge's thigh and into the top corner.

57th min: Fulham 2-5 Man City (Alex Iwobi)

They... might?

Timothy Castagne's attempted cross is deflected perfectly into the path of Iwobi, who picks his spot perfectly with a wonderful side-footed finish into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

72nd min: Fulham 3-5 Man City (Samuel Chukwueze)

They are trying!

Castagne just about keeps himself onside on the right and sends in a cross, which Bernardo Silva fails to properly deal with, and Chukwueze powers a vicious half-volley into the bottom corner!

Samuel Chukwueze goal vs. Man City (78th min, Fulham 4-5 Man City)

They are close to the impossible!

Donnarumma only punches a corner as far away as the lively Chukwueze, who executes another first-time finish to perfection!

Unbelievable!

MAN OF THE MATCH - ERLING HAALAND

Haaland's record-breaking feat may arguably now be overlooked given the bedlam that followed, but tonight was not only about the 25-year-old's Premier League century.

The Citizens talisman also provided two assists of terrific quality at Craven Cottage, although there should have been no complaints had he shared this prize with Chukwueze and Foden.

FULHAM VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Fulham 57%-43% Man City

Shots: Fulham 12-12 Man City

Shots on target: Fulham 6-4 Man City

Corners: Fulham 7-2 Man City

Fouls: Fulham 9-7 Man City

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

A wounded Man City return home to welcome Sunderland to the Etihad on Saturday, four days before a blockbuster Champions League battle with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, a spirited Fulham have another home fixture on the menu this Sunday, welcoming London rivals Crystal Palace to Craven Cottage.

