Extremadura vs. Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

Fourth-tier Extremadura will attempt to pull off a major upset when they play host to Sevilla in Thursday's Copa del Rey clash.

Meanwhile, the top-flight visitors will be looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats in the second-round fixture.

Match preview

Extremadura are set to try their luck against top-tier opposition after getting the better of Segunda Division side Las Palmas in October.

Marco, Imanol Barce and Alfredo all found the net in a 3-1 home success to advance to the second round.

That result formed part of a five-game unbeaten run, which was ended by a 4-2 defeat to Almeria B in Extremadura's most recent home outing.

Cisqui's side suffered another loss in Sunday's away clash against La Union despite establishing a half-time lead through Barce.

Extremadura conceded an equaliser in the early stages of the second period, before they shipped the losing goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, leaving them in sixth spot in the battle for promotion in Group 4 of the Segunda Federacion.

Despite losing back-to-back matches, Extremadura will still be targeting a cup upset in Thursday's fixture, especially as they have won five of their seven home games this term (D1, L1).

Sevilla made light work of their first-round tie against fifth-tier Toledo, which saw Adnan Januzaj net a brace in a 4-1 victory.

Matias Almeyda's side will enter the second-round fixture in a downbeat mood after losing five of their last six league games, including Sunday's 2-0 defeat in El Gran Derbi.

Sevilla's bitter rivals, Real Betis, established a two-goal lead before Isaac Romero was dismissed for a dangerous challenge.

Almeyda's charges ultimately slumped to their first home league defeat against Betis since January 2018, not before the game was suspended for 15 minutes after objects were thrown onto the pitch from the crowd.

Sevilla, who are sitting in 13th spot, will look to get their La Liga campaign back on track in Sunday's away clash with Valencia, but first, they will try to avoid an upset in their meeting with fourth-tier Extremadura.

The two-time Copa del Rey winners will be aiming to make a deep run in a competition where they last reached the final in the 2017-18 season.

Extremadura Copa del Rey form:

W

Extremadura form (all competitons):

W D W D L L

Sevilla Copa del Rey form:

W

Sevilla form (all competitions):

L W L W L L

Team News

Extremadura are expected to line up with a back four of Samuel Hurtado, Angel Cano, Carlos Cordero and Tala.

Juanmi Callejon and Giovanni Zarfino could provide the attacking threat from midfield, having scored nine goals between them in the league this season.

Alfredo Sualdea is likely to get the nod up front, although Mikael Villajos is an alternative option for the hosts.

Left-back Gabriel Suazo is another injury absentee, while centre-back Marcao is unlikely to feature after he picked up a knee problem in the derby.

Extremadura possible starting lineup:

Rodriguez; Hurtado, Cano, Cordero, Tala; Callejon, Zarfino, Diaz; Barace, Manchon, Sualdea

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Juanlu, Castrin, Salas, Oso; Bueno, Gudelj, Jordan; Sierra, Alfon, Sanchez

We say: Extremadura 1-2 Sevilla

Extremadura have proven to be a tough team to beat on home turf this season, and with that in mind, we think they could make it a difficult evening for their La Liga opponents, although we think Sevilla will ultimately do enough to advance to the next round.