Preview: Salford City vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 03 Dec 2025 11:35 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 11:41

Salford City and Leyton Orient square off in the FA Cup second round on Friday night.

At a time when the home side sit in seventh position in the League Two table, the visitors have recently moved up to 13th place in the League One standings.

Match preview

Having conceded seven goals in defeat to Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, it is fair to say that Salford are not in the best frame of mind for this fixture.

Karl Robinson's side have now shipped at least two goals in their last five matches in all competitions, even in a 4-3 win over Crawley Town in their most recent League Two fixture.

Despite sitting just six points adrift of top spot in the fourth tier, conceding so many goals has left Salford facing an air of uncertainty when they have now let in more goals than they have scored.

On a positive note, however, Salford have collected 17 points from nine League Two fixtures at the Peninsula Stadium in 2025-26.

Furthermore, they upset the odds to reach this round of the FA Cup, beating League One opposition in Lincoln City courtesy of a penalty shootout after the teams had initially played out a 1-1 draw.

© Imago

As a result, there will be a belief that they can add the scalp of Leyton Orient, who edged out National League club Tamworth to progress through to the second round.

That success is one of five victories from their last eight games in all competitions, with one of their two defeats coming by a 1-0 scoreline at home to Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy last time out.

However, earning seven points from a possible nine in League One is far more notable, a draw with Blackpool coming in between victories over Exeter City and Burton Albion.

Cruising past the latter on away territory by a 4-0 scoreline arguably represents the best result of the season for Richie Wellens, particularly when Leyton Orient had lost their previous four away matches.

Salford City FA Cup form:

W

Salford City form (all competitions):

D W L L W L

Leyton Orient FA Cup form:

W

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

W L W D W L

Team News

© Imago

Having made 10 changes for the EFL Trophy debacle, Robinson will name a Salford XI similar to what lined up against Crawley.

Cole Stockton's goal in midweek should see him keep his place in attack, with Fabio Borini continuing to wait for his first Salford start.

Defensive-minded Josh Austerfield and playmaker Kallum Cesay are first in line for a recall. Cesay's substitute outing last weekend came after 17 successive League Two starts.

Barring any fitness issues, Wellens will likely revert to the Leyton Orient team that stormed past Burton last weekend.

Each of their most attack-minded players contributed a goal or assist, Aaron Connolly chipping in with one goal and two assists to take him to eight strikes and four assists from 18 third-tier outings for the campaign.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green remains a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury.

Salford City possible starting lineup:

Young; Turton, Oluwo, Garbutt; Grant; Mnoga, Butcher, N'Mai, Harris; Udon, Stockton

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Craig, Beckles, Happe, Simpson; Clare, Abdulai; O'Neill, Wellens, Connolly; Ballard

We say: Salford City 1-3 Leyton Orient

Having conceded seven times on Tuesday night and taking into account their general inconsistency, it is a quick turnaround for Salford to address those issues. As a result, we feel that Leyton Orient will showcase their superior class and come through with a deserved win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.