Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Salford City and Stockport County, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both sides will be hoping to continue their perfect start to their EFL Trophy campaigns when League Two Salford City welcome League One Stockport County to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday.

The Ammies come into this Northern Group A clash on the back of consecutive losses, while the Hatters are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak.

Match preview

Karl Robinson's Salford City made a mixed start to the 2025-26 season, losing three of their first six games across all competitions, but they seemed to pick up some form last month.

The Ammies kicked off September by beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 on this competition's first matchday, courtesy of second-half goals from Oliver Turton and Cole Stockton.

That triumph left Robinson's men second in the group table and sparked a run of three further victories against Tranmere Rovers, Shrewsbury Town and Swindon Town.

However, Salford's streak came to an abrupt end when they were overturned by Bristol Rovers in a 2-1 defeat on September 27, before following that up with a disappointing 2-0 loss on their own turf against Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Ammies fans will be particularly concerned not just by those recent results, but by the manner of the defeats given that their team initially took the lead against the Gas and conceded in the first minute against the Mariners.

Hoping to get back to winning ways on Tuesday, Robinson could take heart from the fact that his side have won three, drawn one and lost just one of their last five games at the Peninsula Stadium, though they did lose to League One opposition earlier this term when Rotherham United knocked them out 3-2 on penalties on August 12.

Meanwhile, Dave Challinor's Stockport are vying for a spot in the third-tier playoffs this season, and they will be keen to compliment their push for promotion with a cup run.

Last time out in the EFL Trophy, the Hatters came from behind to win an eight-goal thriller 5-3 against Wolves Under-21s, a clash that saw the youngsters go two in front within the first 12 minutes before the League One team pulled ahead shortly after the interval, and though the Old Gold's academy levelled around the hour mark, they were unable to hold out.

Challinor's side followed that victory with a 4-2 loss against Plymouth Argyle on September 6, but that was their only defeat from their seven most recent fixtures, a stretch of results that includes a four-game unbeaten run - featuring two wins and two draws - going into this week's showdown.

On Saturday, Stockport picked up another three points in the league with a 2-1 triumph over Huddersfield Town, leaving the club well-positioned in both the third tier, where they are now level with the sixth-placed Terriers on 19 points, and in their EFL Trophy group, where they are top of the pile thanks to the five goals they scored on matchday one.

Aside from the Hatters' higher-division status, the visitors will be confident of securing another win on Tuesday due to their travelling form, as while they were victorious just once across their first five away games in 2025-26, they have triumphed in back-to-back matches on the road prior to this cup face-off.

Team News

Salford could rotate heavily for this clash, just as they did in their last EFL Trophy match against Wigan, and the likes of Nicolas Siri may be in line to start up top in place of Daniel Udoh for example.

At the opposite end of the pitch, backup goalkeeper Mark Howard is likely to return to the XI as Matthew Young rests on the bench, while Oliver Turton could line up alongside Brandon Cooper and Luke Garbutt in defence.

As for Stockport, Tyler Onyango could start at right wing-back given that he was sent off against Huddersfield and will miss the club's trip to face Chesterfield on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Lewis Fiorini and Odin Bailey could be paired in the centre of the park behind Arian Allen and Malik Mothersille, who are likely to be supporting striker Nathan Lowe on Tuesday.

Salford City possible starting lineup:

Howard; Turton, Cooper, Garbutt; Cesay, Butcher, Austerfield, N'Mai; Woodburn; Siri, Bird

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchcliffe; Hills, Olowu, Pye; Onyango, Fiorini, Bailey, Dodgson; Allen, Mothersille; Lowe

We say: Salford City 1-2 Stockport County

Salford were in strong form for the majority of September, but after back-to-back defeats ahead of this clash, they may be low on confidence coming up against higher-tier opposition.

Stockport, on the other hand, have put together a four-game unbeaten run leading up to Tuesday, and they could be set to stay top of the group with another three points.

