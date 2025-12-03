Preview: SBV Excelsior vs. Groningen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Brown | 03 Dec 2025 10:09 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 10:12

Groningen must recover quickly against SBV Excelsior, following their defeat by Ajax on Tuesday in a rescheduled Eredivisie match in Amsterdam.

After Sunday’s fixture was abandoned due to a substantial pyrotechnic display, Dick Lukkien’s side suffered a 2-0 loss, extending their winless run in the league to four; meanwhile, promoted Excelsior are enjoying their best spell of the season, heading into Friday’s match after winning two consecutive games and now seeking a third straight victory at Stadion Woudestein.

Match preview

Having won only three of their first 12 Eredivisie fixtures since returning to the top flight, Excelsior have now recorded back-to-back victories, moving up to 13th place.

One of those wins was a valuable triumph at struggling Ajax, which they followed with a 1-0 win over 17th-placed NAC Breda in a crucial relegation battle, achieving their second successive win.

Excelsior have accumulated seven points away from home, just two fewer than their nine in Rotterdam, yet have consistently performed better in front of their supporters.

Although they have scored eight goals on the road, two more than in Rotterdam, the Kralingers have conceded 17 away, noticeably more than the seven allowed in seven home matches.

After winning two of their last three games at Stadion Woudestein, home supporters hope the league’s lowest scorers (14 in total) can maintain the defensive solidity that brought 1-0 wins over FC Twente, Fortuna Sittard and NAC, thereby increasing the gap from the relegation zone.

Facing Groningen could lead to either an impressive response to their promising display against Ajax or a further loss of confidence after a setback.

Groningen could and should have scored twice in the first half through Brynjolfur Darri Willumsson and Thom van Bergen, but neither managed to convert promising chances.

That loss leaves the Pride of the North without a win in any competition since a 2-1 victory at Fortuna Sittard two months ago.

Since then, three defeats and two draws have followed, with Groningen failing to score in their last two away matches at NEC (2-0) and Ajax (2-0).

Recent head-to-head results should lift the travelling fans’ spirits, with Groningen winning six of their last seven matches against Friday’s opponents.

However, the exception was a 1-0 defeat in Rotterdam in January 2023 — a repeat of that scoreline would please the hosts as they take on the league’s eighth-placed side.

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

W

L

D

L

W

W

SBV Excelsior form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

W

W

Groningen Eredivisie form:

L

W

D

L

D

L

Groningen form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

D

L

Team News

Having finished the NAC Breda match without fresh injury concerns, only Chris-Kevin Nadje and Mathijs Tielemans remain unavailable for the home team.

Noah Naujoks’ winner in that game was his fourth of the season — two more than Gyan de Regt — and both enter Friday as the hosts’ main attacking threats.

Two of Naujoks’ goals have been decisive strikes, highlighting his importance ahead of Friday’s clash.

Groningen’s Willumsson and Van Bergen have scored five and three goals respectively, with both netting once away from home.

Given the FC’s greater attacking output in home matches, it remains to be seen if one of these forwards will step up on Friday or if another will seize the initiative.

Elvis Van der Laaen could miss out due to illness, while Travis Hernes is sidelined for the Pride of the North.

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Bronkhorst, Widell, Meissen, Martens; Yegoian, Hartjes; Fernandes, Naujoks, De Regt, Bergraaf

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Rente, Blokzijl, Janse, Peersman; Land, Resink; Van Bergen, Taha, Schreuders; Willumsson

We say: SBV Excelsior 1-2 Groningen

A winner has emerged in every Excelsior home match this season, each by a one-goal margin — the same is true for every Groningen away victory.

Although Groningen have not found the net in their last two away games, their recent loss at Ajax was more about missed opportunities than a lack of creativity.

Hence, Lukkien’s team are backed to edge the contest and claim all three points at the expense of the Rotterdam hosts.

