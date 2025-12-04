Man Utd 1-1 West Ham: Unsolved Red Devils puzzle haunts Ruben Amorim

By Anthony Brown | 04 Dec 2025 23:36 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 00:49

A Manchester United bugbear was laid bare once again in Thursday night’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United at Old Trafford.

After a humdrum opening half, which West Ham edged, Ruben Amorim’s team went ahead through Diogo Dalot, who scored in the 58th minute of the Premier League contest.

While it seemed the Portuguese defender’s goal would decide the match, the visitors from London levelled just in the final 10 minutes, Soungoutou Magassa scoring from close range from a West Ham set-piece.

Following Thursday’s game, the Red Devils stay eighth in the Premier League table, missing out on the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Worrying Man Utd stat emerges after West Ham draw

While United have themselves scored nine goals from set-pieces this season, the Red Devils have consistently conceded goals from such situations as well, especially corner kicks.

According to Opta, the Red Devils have conceded 15 goals from corners since the start of last season, a problem inherited by Amorim but allowed to fester.

Surprisingly, only one club has conceded more in such situations than the Manchester outfit: West Ham, who have let in 17 goals from corners since August 2024.

15 - Since the start of last season, only tonight’s opponents West Ham (17) have conceded more Premier League goals from corners than Manchester United (15). Commonality. pic.twitter.com/PaizMfGnXO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2025

Given the persistence of the problem, it remains to be seen how Amorim will solve it, as the weakness continues to result in cheap goals being conceded.

Man Utd form: Has Red Devils upswing faded?

Having secured three wins in a row from matchweeks seven to nine, defeating Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, the Red Devils have since won just one of their past five matches, the sole victory coming in Sunday’s 2-1 success at Crystal Palace.

While they earned plaudits for fighting back commendably to secure draws at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, both ending 2-2, the 1-0 loss to Everton after the November international break somewhat brought United back down to earth.

Given that four of their six league victories have come at Old Trafford, it is disappointing that the Red Devils have now failed to win their last two on home soil.

However, they remain among a cluster of teams between fourth and 10th separated by three points, meaning a couple of victories could lift them into European contention as the New Year approaches.