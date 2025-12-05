Preview: Le Havre vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 05 Dec 2025 05:25 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 05:46

Two teams separated by just a single point in the Ligue 1 table will square off in a top-flight fixture for the first time on Sunday as Le Havre welcome Paris FC to Stade Oceane.

A 1-0 defeat versus Lille dropped the Normandy club down to 14th in the table, a point below Paris, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Auxerre.

Match preview

Le Havre came into November in solid form but will enter this month in a slump, currently on a two-match domestic losing run.

Before that, they had earned points in four consecutive league games, while collecting three clean sheets from late October to early November.

At the moment, they are struggling to find the back of the net, without a goal in three of their last four games while scoring one goal or fewer in six successive league encounters.

Didier Digard’s men have picked up at least a point in five of their previous six home matches in this competition, but have not claimed maximum points since a 1-0 triumph over Brest in late October.

On Sunday, they will try to avoid suffering successive home defeats in the top-flight for the first time since losing seven straight domestic affairs at Stade Oceane from November 2024 to February of this year.

Le Ciel et Marine are unbeaten in four of their previous five meetings against Paris, all of which took place when both teams were in Ligue 2.

© Imago

After a mixed bag of results in November, Paris FC will hope to finish the final month of 2025 strong and end a three-match Ligue 1 winless run this weekend.

In those last two outings, Stephane Gilli’s men had drawn first blood each time and failed to emerge victorious, their only points dropped all season when scoring first.

They have failed to win three of their previous four away matches in this competition and could equal their longest losing run as the visitors with a defeat on Sunday (two games).

While they have struggled to hang onto their advantages of late, their only two league away triumphs in the top-flight this season occurred when netting the opener, the last one being a win at Monaco (1-0).

After 14 matchdays, the newly promoted side have conceded the third-most goals domestically in this competition, with 15 of their 26 goals allowed coming as the visitors.

Paris FC have not lost any of their previous four games played against Le Havre while going unbeaten in their last two visits to Stade Oceane, including a 2-1 win in 2021.

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago

This weekend, Le Havre could be without Abdoulaye Toure, who has a sore knee, while Thomas Delaine is dealing with a foot issue and Andy Logbo remains doubtful due to a shoulder injury.

Between matchday 13 and 14, Digard made two changes to his starting 11, with Fode Doucoure and Godson Kyeremeh coming in against Lille to replace Yassine Kechta and Toure.

Because of a hamstring strain, Paris will likely be minus Nhoa Sangui on Sunday, Pierre Lees-Melou is doubtful with an injury, Maxime Lopez has a lower leg issue and Pierre-Yves Hamel is unlikely to see the field because of a calf problem.

Ilan Kebbal converted a penalty just beyond the half-hour mark against Auxerre, though his team-leading sixth of the season was all they could manage on matchday 14.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Doucoure, Lloris, Nego, Sangante; Seko; Kechta, Ndiaye, Zouaoui; Mambimbi, Soumare

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Nkambadio; Traore, Mbow, Otavio, De Smet; Simon, Marchetti, Camara, Kebbal; Geubbels, Krasso

We say: Le Havre 1-1 Paris FC

Most of the recent meetings between these two teams were close, low-scoring affairs, and with both lacking a bit of momentum, we expect something similar on Sunday.

