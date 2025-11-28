Preview: Le Havre vs Lille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 28 Nov 2025 00:09 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 00:33

Le Havre will conclude the month of November on Sunday by welcoming Lille to Stade Oceane, on matchday 14 of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Last weekend, Le Ciel et Marine dropped down to 13th with a 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain, with Lille climbing up to fourth thanks to a convincing 4-2 triumph over Paris FC.

Match preview

After a series of solid performances, Le Havre were knocked down a peg against the league leaders last weekend in a match where they were second for much of the 90 minutes.

As a result, their four-match unbeaten run in Ligue 1 came to a end, with this team conceding two more goals last week than they had in their previous four games combined.

On Sunday, they have a chance to stretch their unbeaten run at Stade Oceane to six matches in this competition, conceding a goal or fewer five times on home soil this season.

The solid run of form lately by Didier Digard's men has them three points above the relegation line heading into this weekend and just two points below a place in the top-half of the table.

In three of their previous four league fixtures at home, Le Havre have conceded the opening goal but fought their way back to earn a point, including a 1-1 draw with Nantes on matchday 12.

A win on Sunday would mark the first time they claim consecutive triumphs versus Lille in the same calendar year, having beaten them 2-1 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in February.

The potent Lille attack appear to be back on track after a slow start in that department to begin the month of November.

Bruno Genesio’s men have scored four goals in their last two competitive fixtures after netting just once in their four matches played before that point.

This weekend they will aim to end a three-match goalless run away from home across all competitions, having come out on the losing end in all three of those games.

After 13 matchdays, they have accumulated 23 points, the same amount they had at this stage of the previous campaign, though they have one more win this time around.

They are unbeaten in eight of their nine competitive games this year when netting multiple times, but have been shut out in three of their last four domestic affairs away from home.

Les Dogues have won their previous three away contests versus Le Havre, while posting five successive clean sheets against them on the road.

Team News

A knee injury suffered last week could keep Aboulaye Toure out of the Le Havre squad on Sunday, while Andy Logbo and Mbwana Samatta might both be game-time decisions, having each missed time with a shoulder and thigh strain, respectively.

Digard made one change to his starting 11 on matchday 13, bringing in Simon Ebonog to replace Felix Mambimbi in the midfield.

Reserve goalkeeper Marc-Auele Caillard remains doubtful for Lille due to an elbow problem, Matias Fernandez-Pardo has a sore ankle, Alexsandro is nearing a return from a muscle strain, while Calvin Verdonk will be suspended once again.

Olivier Giroud netted a brace against Paris FC, with Aissa Mandi and Marius Broholm also finding the back of the net.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Doucoure, Lloris, Sangante, Zouaoui; Seko; Kechta, Ndiaye, Mambimbi, Ebonog; Soumare

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Meunier, Mbemba, Mandi, Perraud; Bouaddi, Bentaleb; Correia, Igamane, Haraldsson; Giroud

We say: Le Havre 1-3 Lille

This season, Le Havre have given up a combined 11 goals against the top three teams in the league heading into this weekend, and facing the firepower of Lille, we do not believe they can contain them for too long.

