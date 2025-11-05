Preview:Le Havre vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Le Havre and Nantes, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Le Havre can increase their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to four matches when they return to Normandy on Saturday for a date with Nantes at Stade Oceane.

A 0-0 draw versus Toulouse last week has Le Ciel et Marine sitting 12th in the table, while Nantes are 15th, losing their previous match 2-0 to Metz.

Match preview

It seems as though Le Havre were able to take away a lot of valuable lessons away from a humiliating 6-2 thrashing at Marseille in mid-October.

Since that debacle, this side have been virtually impenetrable defensively, posting three successive clean sheets in this competition, allowing just two targeted efforts against Toulouse.

They are undefeated in six of their previous seven league encounters, claiming points in four consecutive domestic affairs played in Normandy.

Didier Digard’s team have 13 points after 11 matchdays, two more than they accumulated at this same stage of the previous Ligue 1 campaign.

The last four times in which they netted first at home in this competition Le Havre earned a positive result, while they have not lost in Normandy when scoring the opener since a 2-1 defeat to Lens in January.

Le Club Doyen have won their last two meetings with Nantes in the top-flight, including a 3-2 triumph at home in March, scoring two minutes before the 90.

So far, the league campaign for Nantes has been littered with one disappointment after another, yet this side remain above the relegation line, for now.

Metz are only below them for that final automatic relegation spot by a single point, with Luis Castro’s men losing three of their previous four matches in this competition.

This weekend, they will aim to avoid suffering three successive top-flight defeats for the first time since losing four in a row in between October to November 2024.

Nantes have been at their best this season away from home, going unbeaten in their previous three matches played outside Stade de la Beaujoire.

With a win on Saturday, this team will have claimed successive away triumphs in Ligue 1 for the first time since March to April of 2024 (two).

La Maison Jaune have points in four of their previous five away fixtures against Le Havre, with their last victory at Stade Oceane coming in April 2024 (1-0).

Team News

Because of a thigh strain Mbwana Samatta is unlikely to feature for Le Havre this weekend, nor is Andy Logbo who has a shoulder injury.

Mory Diaw was there when needed for them between the sticks on matchday 11, collecting his fourth clean sheet of the competition this season.

Meanwhile, for Nantes, Francis Coquelin has a sore hamstring, Johann Lepenant is doubtful due to a knock, while Anthony Lopes left their match versus Metz with a hip issue.

Hong Hyun-seok is unlikely to feature on Saturday as he recovers from a muscle strain, and Mayckel Lahdo could miss another game with a shoulder problem.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Nego, Lloris, Sangante, Delaine; Seko; Kechta, Ndiaye, Toure; Khadra, Soumare

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Calgren; Amian, Awaziem, Tati, Cozza; Leroux; Mwanga, Tabibou; Guirassy, Mohamed, Abline

We say: Le Havre 0-0 Nantes

While Le Havre have more momentum on their side, these are two teams that do not possess a ton of attacking depth, and both tend to be rather passive, which is why we do not expect to see much much from either of them on Saturday.

