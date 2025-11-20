Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Le Havre, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The final Ligue 1 fixture to be played on Saturday will see the reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain host Le Havre at the Parc des Princes in the French capital.

Before the international break, Les Parisiens claimed a 3-2 victory over Lyon, putting them first in the table after 12 matchdays, with Le Havre in 12th following a 1-1 draw against Nantes.

Match preview

With the international window complete, PSG begin a critical stretch of matches with three of their next four competitive fixtures taking place at the Parc des Princes.

As we have come to expect, this team have looked unbeatable at home this season, yet to lose in five league contests in the City of Light, dropping points only once (3-3 draw with Strasbourg).

While they are riding a seven-match domestic unbeaten run into this weekend, PSG have been cutting it close, winning their last two games in this competition thanks to a goal in second-half stoppage time.

Luis Enrique’s men are on the verge of dropping points in consecutive home contests across all competitions for the first time since May 2024, after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes versus Bayern Munich in a Champions League clash earlier this month.

In four of their five league outings on home soil this season, they have kept a clean sheet, while conceding just one second-half strike in Paris domestically over this campaign.

In their last six meetings against the Normandy club at home, Les Parisiens have come away with points each time, winning on five of those occasions.

La Havre return from the international break in solid form, currently riding a four-match unbeaten run in this competition with 14 points in the league so far.

That is two more than they accumulated at this stage of the previous campaign, with this team looking much stingier defensively over the past few weeks.

Didier Digard has seen his side concede a goal or fewer in each of their last four matches in this competition, collecting three clean sheets over that stretch.

Away from home, they have given up a goal in only one of their previous three league outings, collecting points in two consecutive league games outside of Normandy.

On two occasions this season, they have come back to earn a point when conceding first, though they have not won in that scenario since defeating Strasbourg 3-2 on the final matchday of the previous Ligue 1 campaign.

If they can win on Saturday it would be the first triumph for Le Club Doyen against them in Paris since beating PSG by a 2-0 score during a 1998 top-flight affair.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

For this match, PSG will be missing Desire Doue, who has a sore hamstring, Ousmane Dembele is doubtful with a calf strain, Achraf Hakimi will not feature due to an ankle injury, while Nuno Mendes is doubtful with a knee problem.

Warren Zaire-Emery, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves netted for them in their dramatic triumph over Lyon, with the latter’s goal coming on 95 minutes to give them maximum points.

Over at Le Havre, there are a couple of injury concerns with Andy Logbo recovering from a sore shoulder, while Mbwana Samatta has a thigh strain and both could be game-time decisions for Saturday.

Gautier Lloris, brother of former French captain Hugo Lloris, was the hero for this team on matchday 12, scoring the equaliser in the fifth minute of added time.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Vitinha; Neves, Ruiz; Mbaye, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Nego, Sangante, Lloris, Zouaoui; Seko; Toure, Ndiaye, Khadra; Mambimbi, Soumare

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Le Havre

PSG have competition near the top of the table, and they will be keen to maintain that advantage over the weekend against a much-improved Le Havre side.

In the end, Les Parisiens are so well-organised at home and always seem to find that moment of magic to get ahead, something we believe will propel them to victory on Saturday.

Previews by email