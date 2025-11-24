Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick says that the Catalan outfit "are working" on a new contract for Eric Garcia.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has said that the Catalan outfit "are working" on a new contract for Eric Garcia, with the Spaniard's current deal due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 24-year-old has been a vital player for Barcelona this season, making 17 appearances in all competitions, largely featuring as a centre-back, but he has also played in both full-back positions this term.

On Saturday against Athletic Bilbao, Garcia was used as a holding midfielder, and the Spaniard put in a brilliant performance, heavily contributing to his side winning 4-0 on their return to Camp Nou.

According to Sofascore, during his 74 minutes on the field, Garcia made four ball recoveries, while he finished with a pass success rate of 86% during an excellent display.

There is currently widespread speculation surrounding the defender's future, as his current deal is due to expire next June.

Flick confirms Barcelona "are working" on Garcia contract

As it stands, foreign clubs will be able to approach Garcia at the start of January to discuss a pre-contract, and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be huge admirers of his talents.

However, Flick has revealed that Barcelona are doing their best to sign the defender to a new deal.

“We are working on it. He has improved tremendously. He is at an incredible level," said the manager.

“For a coach, it’s fantastic to have a player like him. We’ve been training with him in that position all week, and also with Gerard [Martin]. [Ronald] Araujo has just come back from a long trip. I was certain that Eric could play in that position. I’m very happy with the level he’s showing.”

Which other Barcelona players are out of contract in 2026?

Garcia is one of three Barcelona players out of contract next June, with Andreas Christensen and Robert Lewandowski also unsure of their futures beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Christensen has featured on 10 occasions for the Catalan giants this term and is keen to sign a new deal, but a final decision on the Denmark international is not believed to have been made.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has scored eight times in 13 appearances this season, showing that he remains one of the top strikers in world football, but the 37-year-old could be allowed to leave on a free transfer next year, with a number of clubs keeping a close eye on his situation at Camp Nou.