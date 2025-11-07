Paris Saint-Germain reportedly consider making a move for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been a vital player for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 15 occasions in all competitions, scoring once, but there is currently uncertainty when it comes to his future.

The Spain international's contract is due to expire next June, and the two parties have thus far been unable to come to an agreement over a new deal.

According to L'Equipe, PSG a huge admirers of Garcia, with the French champions keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of the winter market.

As it stands, the French champions would be able to hold talks with the defender over a pre-contract at the start of 2026, and an agreement would see the Spaniard move to the French giants on a free transfer next summer.

PSG 'lining up' mid-season move for Barcelona's Garcia

However, it is understood that PSG are considering discussing a transfer fee with Barcelona in January, with Luis Enrique's side keen to sign him for the second half of the campaign.

Garcia recently confirmed that talks are 'ongoing' surrounding a potential new deal at Camp Nou.

“There are talks going on, and hopefully they will come to fruition as soon as possible," Garcia told SPORT.

When asked whether his only goal was to remain at Barcelona, the defender said: "Yes".

Garcia returned to Barcelona from Manchester City in 2021, and he has now turned out for the Catalan giants on 130 occasions in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in the process.

Barcelona chief Deco expecting Garcia to sign a new deal

Barcelona sporting director Deco recently said that he is expecting Garcia to pen a new contract at the club.

“The idea is to continue with him as long as he wants and understands the club’s vision, and this is a fact – of course, with negotiations, because every player has agents, and we have those who represent the club’s interests," Deco told Catalunya Radio.

"The interest is mutual: we are happy with Eric. For me, he is an example of overcoming adversity; he left here amidst criticism, turned everything around and is establishing himself as an important player on the pitch and in the dressing room.

“A young player, 24 or 25 years old, we are happy and want to renew his contract. We are talking, and the renewal will happen at the right time."

However, with a new deal yet to be agreed, there is certainly a chance that Garcia could leave in 2026, and Barcelona may be attracted by a January departure, allowing them to receive a transfer fee for a player who could otherwise leave on a free transfer.