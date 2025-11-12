Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen hopes that he will sign a new deal at Camp Nou, with his current terms due to expire next June.

Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen is hopeful that he will sign a new deal at Camp Nou, but the Denmark international has admitted that there is huge uncertainty surrounding his future.

Christensen made the move to Barcelona on a free transfer in 2022, and he has represented the Catalan giants on 90 occasions in all competitions, scoring four goals in the process.

The Dane made 74 appearances for the club in his first two seasons, but the 29-year-old was restricted to just six outings last term due to injury problems.

This season, Christensen has made 10 appearances, but there is uncertainty surrounding his future, with the centre-back's contract at Camp Nou due to expire in the summer of 2026.

The defender, who is currently on international duty with Denmark, has said that he does not "have a Plan B".

Christensen is out of contract at Barcelona next summer

"The situation doesn’t create uncertainty for me. I think we’re in a good position and there’s nothing that can change my day-to-day life,” Christensen told Tipsbladet.

“Of course, you want to have everything under control and know what’s going on, but it’s not something that affects us during the day, nor something we talk about.

"We have desires, we all do, but it’s not something I think about daily. I try to do what I can on the pitch and I hope that’s enough to keep me there.

“I hope everything ends up like this (signing a new deal). I don’t have a Plan B, but I have no idea yet. I prefer to concentrate on being part of the team and playing as much as I can. Now I have to see what happens.

“If there’s something to be done, of course it will be done. Of course, I’d like to know what’s going on, but I prefer to focus on what I can do.”

Could Christensen return to Brondby?

Christensen has also said that he wants to finish his career at Brondby, having spend six years in the academy set-up at the club before leaving for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the defender is the son of former Brondby goalkeeper Sten Christensen.

“In an ideal world, I would like to finish my career at Brondby, but it also depends on the stage of life I’m at. It also depends on what my family is doing. I feel I still have a lot to offer; I’m 29 years old, I can still compete," continued the defender.

“When you’re that age… it depends a lot on the situation, so it’s difficult to say. I repeat, in an ideal world, I would like it to happen. But if it doesn’t, I won’t be angry or sad. It depends a lot on my family’s situation and my performance as a player.”

Christensen made 161 appearances during his time at Chelsea, scoring twice and registering two assists, and a number of Premier League clubs are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Camp Nou.