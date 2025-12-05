Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Barrow - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 05 Dec 2025 03:38 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 03:47

The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend with a host of tasty second-round fixtures taking place around the country – including a clash between League One’s Wigan Athletic and League Two’s Barrow.

The Latics come into this game on the back of some positive league results, while the Bluebirds are in the midst of a four-match losing run.

Match preview

The FA Cup has a special place in the hearts of many Wigan fans after the team famously claimed the trophy in 2013, beating Manchester City in a dramatic Wembley final.

Since that memorable night in the capital, Wigan have shed many tears and celebrated various successes, with the club continuously bouncing between the Championship and League One.

In more recent times, Ryan Lowe’s men have been in good form, losing just one of their last eight matches across all competitions, with that one bump coming in the EFL Trophy.

Their last FA Cup outing took place over a month ago, as the Latics barely scraped past sixth-tier Hemel Hempstead Town following a penalty shootout.

Nevertheless, Wigan have a decent record in the competition, progressing into the third round in eight of their previous nine campaigns – a trend they will be looking to continue this weekend.

© Imago

Unlike Wigan, Barrow have never won the FA Cup – in fact, the club have never made it past the third round.

Nevertheless, the Bluebirds have been on the rise in recent times, going from the lows of the Conference North to the lofty heights of League Two inside the last decade.

While the club’s general trajectory is on the up, this season has been somewhat tricky, with Andy Whing’s men struggling to pick up points in the league.

Barrow have only won five of their 18 matches in League Two, which is a run of form that leaves them four points above the relegation zone and nine points adrift of the top seven.

Whing’s side booked their spot in the second round following a solid 2-0 victory away at Spennymoor Town, though compared to the sixth-tier side, Wigan will pose a far tougher challenge.

Barrow last reached the third round of the FA Cup back in 2022, and they will need to shake off a four-match winless run if they are to match that achievement.

Wigan Athletic FA Cup form:

W

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

W D L W D W

Barrow FA Cup form:

W

Barrow form (all competitions):

W W D L L D

Team News

© Imago

Wigan forward Paul Mullin bagged an assist on his last FA Cup outing, and he is undoubtedly the dangerman for the Latics, having produced two goal contributions in his last 100 minutes of action for the club.

Defender Jason Kerr has been a rock in recent games, though his performance against Burton last weekend was arguably his best of the season.

Both men are expected to feature on Saturday, though the same cannot be said about Isaac Mabaya and Ryan Trevitt, who are both on the sidelines with injuries.

Barrow, on the other hand, welcomed Tom Barkhuizen back to the team last weekend following his recent injury spell.

Lewis Shipley and Wyll Stanway have been out of action recently, with both men recovering from concussions.

Elsewhere, Sam Foley, Tyler Walker and Kerr Smith remain unavailable for the Bluebirds.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Fox, Kerr, Aimson; Borges Rodrigues, Smith, Weir, Murray; Mullin, Saydee; Costelloe

Barrow possible starting lineup:

Winterbottom; Williams, Canavan, Raglan; Newby, McCann, Harper, Whitfield; Fletcher, Smith; Hemmings

We say: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Barrow

The FA Cup tends to bring out the best in teams, meaning Barrow are expected to give a good account of themselves – no matter how poor their recent form is.

Nevertheless, we are backing Wigan to edge their way into the next round. The Latics have done well in this competition over the years, and we expect that to continue.