Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between AFC Wimbledon and Wigan Athletic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

AFC Wimbledon can move back into the playoffs with a win over struggling Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the League One table, while the Latics are down in 17th and just three points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Wimbledon enjoyed a strong start to the season, winning eight of their opening 13 league games to move into contention for promotion to the Championship.

However, they have since suffered shock defeats to Burton Albion and Peterborough United in their last two league matches to drop out of the top six and they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by National League side Gateshead earlier this month.

Both Burton and Peterborough were in the relegation zone when they beat Wimbledon, with the latter thrashing Johnnie Jackson’s side 5-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Wimbledon did get back to winning ways in the EFL Trophy last week, beating League Two outfit Bromley 2-1, and they will be desperate to pick up another victory on Saturday to get their promotion push back on track.

Wigan, meanwhile, are embroiled in a relegation battle and have won just two of their last 11 games across all competitions.

Even those victories tell the story of a club struggling to find form and momentum, with Ryan Lowe’s side narrowly beating fellow strugglers Port Vale 1-0 and needing penalties to overcome National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town in the FA Cup.

Wigan are also yet to pick up a victory away from home this season and Lowe has come under pressure, with the former Preston North End boss managing just nine wins in 33 games since replacing Shaun Maloney back in March.

Despite their recent struggles, Wigan are set to welcome back some key players this weekend and Wimbledon’s recent drop-off in form will also come as a major boost.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

W W D W L L

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

D W L L L W

Wigan Athletic League One form:

L D L W D D

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

L W D D D D

Team News

Veteran midfielder Sam Hutchinson and striker Matty Stevens are both set to miss the game through injury, but the recent return of defender Joe Lewis is a boost.

Lewis missed four straight games with a rib injury, but returned to action against Peterborough and also featured against Bromley.

The 26-year-old is set to be joined by Isaac Ogundere and Ryan Johnson in a back three, while Omar Bugiel is expected to lead the line in Stevens’s absence after scoring for Lebanon in their 3-0 win over Brunei on Tuesday.

Wigan are set to welcome back striker Dara Costelloe after he served his suspension for getting sent off against Port Vale, with the 22-year-old scoring on his return to action against Stockport in the EFL Trophy last week.

Midfielders Baba Adeeko and Tyrese Francois are also closing on returns from hamstring and calf injuries respectively, but it remains to be seen if they will be ready to feature on Saturday.

Wing-back Joseph Hungbo will be out of action until 2026 after injuring his hamstring against Stockport, with Raphael Borges Rodrigues set to start instead of him.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Lewis, Ogundere, Johnson; Asiimwe, Reeves, Smith, Seddon; Browne, Hackford; Bugiel

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Fox, Aimson, Kerr; Murray, Wright, Smith, Weir, Borges Rodrigues; Saydee, Costelloe

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Wimbledon should be the favourites given their superior league position and the fact they are at home, but their recent form has been poor.

Although Wigan have not picked up any wins on their travels, they have been involved in five draws and we are expecting Saturday’s match to also end as a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Matthew Cooper Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email