Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Plymouth Argyle and AFC Wimbledon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Plymouth Argyle play host to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon searching for the win that would move them into the mid-table positions of the League One table.

Meanwhile, the visitors to Home Park are on a five-match unbeaten streak and have the opportunity to move into the top two in the standings.

Match preview

While Plymouth remain down in 18th position in the standings, head coach Tom Cleverley has warded off the threat of the sack for the time being.

After beginning the season with a number of defeats, Cleverley has repaid the faith placed in him by the club's board with five wins from seven games in all competitions.

Most importantly, 10 points have been accumulated from a possible 15 in League One, albeit the solitary defeat during that run coming at home to bottom-placed Peterborough United.

Nevertheless, the Pilgrims responded with a stunning 4-0 victory away at Burton Albion, opponents who have since collected seven points from three matches.

A 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic at Home Park followed, the first time in 11 league games that Plymouth have shared the spoils in 2025-26.

Although Plymouth are very much on an upward curve, AFC Wimbledon remain one of the form teams in the division despite their draw last time out.

Port Vale's 86th-minute leveller earned them a point against the Dons, bringing to an end the four-game winning streak of the hosts.

Johnnie Jackson will not over-react to that disappointment, AFC Wimbledon remaining within three points of leaders Stevenage albeit having played two matches more.

Despite winning their last two away fixtures, AFC Wimbledon have already lost three league matches on their travels this campaign, conceding nine times in total.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

L W W L W D

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

W W L W W D

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

L W W W W D

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

W W W W W D

Team News

Plymouth will be able to call upon Bradley Ibrahim after the midfielder served a one-match ban for five yellow cards.

Law McCabe is in line to drop down to the substitutes' bench to accommodate his return in what may prove to be the only alteration.

Owen Oseni should retain his place in the final third having scored once in his two games since returning to the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Antwoine Hackford should replace Danilo Orsi down the centre of the AFC Wimbledon after his goal as a substitute versus Port Vale.

Myles Hippolyte is also in line for a recall in the engine room after being on international duty with Grenada.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Wiredu, Ross, Galloway; Sorinola, Ibrahim, Boateng, Mumba; Finn, Oseni; Tolaj

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Bauer, Harbottle; Asiimwe, Smith, Reeves, Hippolyte, Seddon; Bugiel, Hackford

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

Despite the difference in league positions, these are two of the form teams in the division and it could show on Saturday. A win for either team would not surprise us, but that only leads to a safe prediction of a low-scoring draw.

