Preview:Exeter vs Plymouth - prediction, team news, lineups

In a bottom-of-the-table Devon Derby, Exeter City will play host to Plymouth Argyle in League One on Thursday night.

Both the Grecians and Pilgrims will be aiming to return to winning ways after defeats in their most recent outings, with the hosts losing 1-0 to Stockport County and the visitors falling 2-1 to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

Match preview

Kickoff at Edgeley Park was delayed by 15 minutes at the weekend, but it did little to help Exeter City, who suffered their eighth League One loss of the season when Nathan Lowe's header handed Stockport all three points.

Approaching his third anniversary at the club, Gary Caldwell has overseen an underwhelming start to the 2025-26 campaign.

The Grecians have managed just four wins from their opening 13 league matches, and despite showing flashes of quality, they find themselves in a precarious position.

Exeter sit 19th in the League One table on 13 points, level with Plymouth Argyle and just one clear of Burton Albion, who currently occupy the final relegation spot.

Encouragingly, Exeter have taken four points from their other two October fixtures, and their performance against Stockport suggested they are capable of creating chances despite the defeat.

A first victory over their fierce rivals since 2019 could provide the spark needed to lift the hosts away from danger.

As for Plymouth Argyle, the visitors have endured a similarly difficult start to life back in the third tier following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Under Tom Cleverley, the Pilgrims have collected four wins, one draw and seven losses from 12 matches, leaving them 20th in the League One table, one place below Exeter but with a game in hand over their rivals.

Cleverley's side have been heavily reliant on Lorent Tolaj, who has scored four of their last six goals and sits second in the League One top scorers chart with six from 11 appearances, meaning any absence for the forward could prove costly for Argyle's campaign.

With both sides struggling defensively, conceding 35 goals between them, and with local pride on the line, the clash promises to be an entertaining and potentially high-scoring affair.

Exeter City League One form:

LLLWDL

Exeter City form (all competitions):

LLLWDL

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

WWLWDL

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

WLWWDL

Team News

Exeter City came through Saturday's defeat to Stockport County without any fresh injury concerns.

Sonny Cox remains unavailable, with the forward not featuring for over a month and expected to miss several more weeks.

Jake Doyle-Hayes, who has been sidelined since September, is a doubt for the derby clash.

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, are expected to have a full-strength squad available to Cleverley.

Tolaj will likely lead the line once again, while Bradley Ibrahim should retain his place on the right-hand side after returning from suspension at the weekend.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Turns; Niskanen, McMillan, Brierley, Andrew, Cole; Wareham, Magennis

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Wiredu, Ross, Mitchell; Edwards, McCabe, Boateng, Mumba; Ibrahim, Tolaj, Oseni

We say: Exeter City 2-2 Plymouth Argyle

With form often thrown out of the window for games like this, both sides will see this as a chance to kick-start their League One campaigns. Given their shared defensive vulnerabilities and attacking threat, we feel a high-scoring draw looks the most likely outcome in this fiercely contested Devon Derby.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



