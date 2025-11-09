Preview:Newport vs Exeter - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Newport County and Exeter City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A place in the knockout stage of the EFL Trophy will be up for grabs when Newport County and Exeter City go head-to-head at Rodney Parade this Tuesday night.

The Exiles and the Grecians are in a group where all four clubs have three points to their name going into the final set of fixtures.

Match preview

It has been a difficult start to the season for Newport, who recently ended an 11-match winless run, which consisted of 10 defeats.

The Exiles are currently rooted to the bottom of League Two, boasting 11 points to their name from 15 games – a concerning position as we slowly approach the halfway mark of the campaign.

One slight positive for David Hughes and his men is the fact their form has taken an upswing over recent weeks, with the team going on to win four of their last six.

One of those victories was a 1-0 success over Cardiff City in the EFL Trophy last month – a result which keeps the Exiles in the hunt for a spot in the knockout stage of the competition.

Last weekend, the team battled bravely but fell to a 4-2 defeat against League Two leaders Walsall, though the mood around the teams appears optimistic as Newport prepare for their latest challenge.

Exeter City, meanwhile, head into Tuesday’s fixture following a solid run of results over the last couple of months.

Gary Caldwell’s side have only lost one of their last seven matches across all competitions, while also picking up four victories.

One of those wins was in the EFL Trophy as the Grecians picked up a thrilling 4-3 win over Arsenal Under-21s at St James Park – courtesy of an 87th-minute winner.

Exeter failed to make it four wins in a row last weekend, with the team enduring a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic, though confidence levels remain high as the League One side look to make further progress in the cup.

Team News

Newport are expected to be without forward Nathaniel Opoku, who has missed his last five matches due to an injury.

Midfielder Keenan Patten has not seen competitive action since May as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

Liam Shephard (hamstring) and Matt Smith (back) will also be on the sidelines for Tuesday’s EFL Trophy decider.

Exeter City, on the other hand, remain without Portuguese midfielder Pedro Borges, who continues to nurse a knee injury.

Forward Sonny Cox has not played in a competitive fixture since late September, and he is also likely to miss out on Tuesday with a groin problem.

Carlos Mendes has played 11 minutes of football for Exeter this season, and he will not be able to add to his tally as he looks to overcome his muscle injury.

Newport County possible starting lineup:

Wright; Thomas, Evans, Jenkins, Ogunneye; Whitmore, Braybrooke, Antwi; Lloyd, Baker-Richardson, Garner

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Turns, Fitzwater, Sweeney; Andrew, Brierley, McMillan, Niskanen; Higgins, Cole; Wareham

We say: Newport County 1-2 Exeter City

Both teams are in relatively good form heading into Tuesday’s fixture, meaning we should be in for a decent cup clash.

Nevertheless, Exeter compete in a division above Newport, and they should be able to utilise their quality to get the job done.

