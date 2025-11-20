League Two's bottom club Newport County make the surprise appointment of a Leicester City legend as their new head coach.

Newport County have announced that they have appointed Leicester City legend Christian Fuchs as their new manager.

Fuchs is best known for his stint as a player at the King Power Stadium, helping the Foxes win the Premier League title in the 2015-16 campaign and making a total of 152 appearances in all competitions.

However, since 2021, the former 78-cap Austria international has been based in the United States with Charlotte FC, first as a player before becoming assistant coach.

The 39-year-old now returns to the United Kingdom for his first senior role in the dugout having been chosen as the replacement for David Hughes, who was sacked over the weekend after winning just four of his 22 matches in charge.



Newport announce Fuchs appointment

Speaking to the club's official website, Newport chairman Huw Jenkins said: "We see Christian as the sort of man to lead our club forward. I believe he matches our ambition and goals for Newport County FC.

“I do feel we can now look forward with a great deal of optimism. We’ll look to improve our current situation in League Two and take things from there.

“Christian is ambitious and wants, one day, to manage in the Premier League, we believe he shares our strong belief in what Newport County can eventually become.”

Fuchs links up with Newport at a time when they sit at the bottom of the League Two table having accumulated just 11 points from their 16 matches.

Nevertheless, two wins have been posted in their most recent five league encounters with victories coming at Accrington Stanley and Harrogate Town.

Newport are next in action when they make the trip to the North-West of England to face Oldham Athletic on Saturday afternoon.