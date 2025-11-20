Leicester City legend Christian Fuchs appointed as manager of League Two strugglers Newport County

By , Senior Reporter
League Two's bottom club Newport County appoint Premier League title winner as new manager
© Newscom World / Imago
League Two's bottom club Newport County make the surprise appointment of a Leicester City legend as their new head coach.

Newport County have announced that they have appointed Leicester City legend Christian Fuchs as their new manager.

Fuchs is best known for his stint as a player at the King Power Stadium, helping the Foxes win the Premier League title in the 2015-16 campaign and making a total of 152 appearances in all competitions.

However, since 2021, the former 78-cap Austria international has been based in the United States with Charlotte FC, first as a player before becoming assistant coach.

The 39-year-old now returns to the United Kingdom for his first senior role in the dugout having been chosen as the replacement for David Hughes, who was sacked over the weekend after winning just four of his 22 matches in charge.

 


Newport announce Fuchs appointment

Speaking to the club's official website, Newport chairman Huw Jenkins said: "We see Christian as the sort of man to lead our club forward. I believe he matches our ambition and goals for Newport County FC. 

“I do feel we can now look forward with a great deal of optimism. We’ll look to improve our current situation in League Two and take things from there.

“Christian is ambitious and wants, one day, to manage in the Premier League, we believe he shares our strong belief in what Newport County can eventually become.”

Fuchs links up with Newport at a time when they sit at the bottom of the League Two table having accumulated just 11 points from their 16 matches.

Nevertheless, two wins have been posted in their most recent five league encounters with victories coming at Accrington Stanley and Harrogate Town.

Newport are next in action when they make the trip to the North-West of England to face Oldham Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

ID:586062:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2893:
Written by
Darren Plant

Click here for more stories about Newport County

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Newport County Charlotte FC Leicester City Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!