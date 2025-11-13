Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Shrewsbury Town and Newport County, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two relegation-threatened sides will lock horns in Saturday's League Two meeting between Shrewsbury Town and Newport County at New Meadow.

The visitors are languishing at the bottom of the standings, while the Shrews are just two points better off in 23rd position.

Match preview

Shrewsbury are down in the drop zone and one point adrift from safety after winning three, drawing four and losing eight of their 15 league matches.

The Shrews recently enjoyed an upturn in fortunes with a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions (W3, D2), including a 3-1 win over South Shields in the FA Cup first round.

However, their promising spell of form was ended with a 3-1 defeat in last Saturday's away clash with Crewe Alexandra, extending their winless run on the road to five matches (D2, L3).

Shrewsbury experienced another disappointing away trip in Tuesday's EFL Trophy game against Northampton Town, falling to a 2-1 defeat in a match they needed to win to progress from the group stage.

After being eliminated from the EFL Trophy, Michael Appleton's side will now turn their focus back to their League Two survival bid, with the hosts targeting a third consecutive home win after beating Cambridge United and Crawley Town in their last two outings at New Meadow.

This will be Shrewsbury's first meeting with Newport in 10 years, but they may still take inspiration from the fact that they have won five of their last six head-to-head meetings (D1).

Newport, meanwhile, are propping up the standings after losing 10 of their 15 league matches this season (W3, D2), including a loss in their most recent league outing against Walsall.

Kai Whitmore opened the scoring in the home clash, before Walsall scored three times in 20 minutes to turn the game in their favour at Rodney Parade.

Newport pulled a goal back through Ged Garner in the 44th minute, but their hopes of a positive result were quashed by a fourth Walsall goal in the opening stages of the second period, condemning the Exiles to a 4-2 loss and their seventh defeat in eight home league outings (D1).

Like Saturday's opponents, David Hughes's side will head into the weekend on the back of a group stage exit in the EFL Trophy after losing 1-0 in their midweek home meeting with Exeter City.

Given their poor record at Rodney Parade, the Exiles may be looking forward to heading on their travels on Saturday, especially as they have won their last three competitive away games.

However, their hopes of another successful away day may be tempered by the fact that they have not beaten Shrewsbury on the road since clinching a 4-1 vicotry in December 1951.

Shrewsbury Town League Two form:

L D W W D L

Shrewsbury Town form (all competitions):

W W D W L L

Newport County League Two form:

L L W L W L

Newport County form (all competitions):

W L W W L L

Team News

Shrewsbury are unable to call upon young goalkeeper Elyh Harrison, who is currently with the England Under-21 squad.

Defender Will Boyle is set to return to the squad after missing the midweek EFL Trophy fixture due to suspension.

Sam Clucas, Ismeal Kabia and George Lloyd could return to the starting lineup for Saturday's league clash.

As for the visitors, they are expected to be without Liam Shephard, Matthew Smith, Keenan Patten, Matthew Baker, Nathan Opoku and Jaden Warner due to injury.

Newport's medical staff will also have to assess the fitness of Joe Thomas, who is a doubt after being forced off in the first half against Walsall.

Midfielder Kai Whitmore will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the League Two season last weekend.

Shrewsbury Town possible starting lineup:

Brook; Hoole, Stubbs, Boyle; Sang, Perry, Clucas, Ruffels; Kabia, Scully; Lloyd

Newport County possible starting lineup:

Wright; Ogunneye, Jenkins, Evans, Driscoll-Glennan; Antwi, Braybrooke, Lloyd; Garner, Kawma, Baker-Richardson

We say: Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Newport County

Both teams will view Saturday's fixture as an opportunity to claim three crucial points against their direct rivals in the League Two relegation battle.

We expect it to be a close-fought encounter decide by small margins, and with that in mind, we believe home advantage could be a crucial factor in this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



