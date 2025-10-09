Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Cambridge United will look to claim a third consecutive victory in all competitions when they travel to New Meadow for Saturday's League Two game against Shrewsbury Town.

The U's head into the weekend in eighth spot in the League Two table, while the struggling hosts are languishing in 23rd position.

Match preview

Shrewsbury are sitting one point adrift of safety after winning one, drawing three and losing seven of their 11 League Two matches this term.

The Shrews are finding life difficult at both ends of the pitch, considering they are the league's second-lowest scorers with seven goals and have the division's joint-third worst defensive record with 20 goals conceded.

They will head into Saturday's fixture on the back of a four-game winless run, although they did at least avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in their recent outing against Barrow.

Michael Appleton's charges played out a goalless draw at Holker Street to claim their first away clean sheet of the League Two season.

They will now return to the familiar surroundings of New Meadow with aspirations of clinching their first home league win of the season at the sixth time of asking.

However, those hopes may be tempered by the fact that they have failed to win any of their last four meetings with Cambridge since they ran out 5-1 winners in January 2023.

Like Shrewsbury, Cambridge suffered relegation from League One last season, but in contrast to their hosts, they look set to battle for an immediate return to the third tier.

The U's are just outside the playoffs on goal difference after winning five, drawing three and losing three of their 11 League Two assignments.

In fact, they have put together a four-game unbeaten league run since losing to Oldham Athletic on September 6 (W2, L2), including a commanding 3-1 victory over Crawley Town last weekend, thanks to goals from Shayne Lavery, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Kylian Kouassi.

They replicated that scoreline in their midweek EFL Trophy success against Luton Town, with Elias Kachunga netting a brace to get Cambridge's group-stage campaign off to a winning start.

After recording back-to-back home victories, Neil Harris's side will attempt to continue that winning feeling on the road, although that will be easier said than done for a team that has failed to win their last four competitive away matches.

They have at least emerged victorious from each of their last two trips to New Meadow, including a narrow 1-0 win in April's League One clash.

Shrewsbury Town League Two form:

D W L L L D

Shrewsbury Town form (all competitions):

L W L L L D

Cambridge United League Two form:

W L D W D W

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

D W L D W W

Team News

Shrewsbury will have to contend with the absence of Tom Anderson, who is set to miss a third consecutive game with a calf injury.

Burnley loanee Tommy McDermott will be hoping to earn a recall after dropping to the bench for the Barrow stalemate.

Chuks Aneke is likely to be given more minutes off the bench as he continues to build up his match sharpness following his arrival as a free transfer last month.

As for Cambridge, midfielder Dominic Ball is a doubt after missing the last two competitive matches with a knee issue.

Louis Appere remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Ben Knight is unlikely to make the squad after being forced off at half time of the EFL Trophy win over Luton.

Sullay Kaikai has returned to training following a groin problem, although it is unclear whether he will be ready to start Saturday's fixture.

Shrewsbury Town possible starting lineup:

Brook; Hoole, Stubbs, Boyle; Sang, Perry, McDermott, Clucas; Kabia, Scully; Marquis

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Gibbons, Morrison, Watts, Bradshaw; Brophy, Mpanzu, McLoughlin, Mayor; Kouassi, Lavery

We say: Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Cambridge United

Cambridge have won each of their last three matches against Shrewsbury, and we think they will continue their success in this fixture by claiming a narrow win over a side that have lost three of their previous four matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



