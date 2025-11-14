As Arsenal sit pretty at the top of the Premier League table, Sports Mole takes a closer look at how the Gunners' seven loan players are performing this season.

As Arsenal sit pretty at the top of the Premier League table during the final international break of 2025, spare a thought for the absent Gunners who have played no part in their parent club's brilliant start to the campaign.

Traditionally more of a buying club than a selling team since the Emirates Stadium debt was paid off, Arsenal have become renowned for their inability to accrue big fees for unwanted players, either terminating their deals or sending them out on loan.

The 2025 summer transfer window was no different, as Mikel Arteta's side made a meagre £10m through the sales of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Marquinhos and Nuno Tavares, while offloading a septet of players - some young, some experienced - to new stomping grounds for the season.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at how Arsenal's loan players are getting on at their new clubs.

Fabio Vieira has three memorable contributions from his underwhelming time at Arsenal so far - that goal against Brentford in 2022, that Community Shield-winning penalty against Manchester City in 2023, and that red card against Burnley at home.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old Portuguese playmaker, his lack of discipline has made the headlines during his time with newly-promoted Bundesliga side Hamburger SV, whom he has already been sent off twice for in six appearances.

Vieira's two red cards came in the Bundesliga, and the Arsenal loanee set an unwanted record as the first player to be sent off twice in their first five appearances in the top flight of German football.

The ex-Porto talent has shown glimpses of his creative quality when not on the naughty step - providing two assists in his first six games for the club - and he should continue as a regular starter when he returns from his latest punishment.

Jakub Kiwior - Porto

Heading to Vieira's former stomping ground for the 2025-26 season, Polish defender Jakub Kiwior has struck up quite the partnership with international teammate Jan Bednarek since their respective moves to Porto.

The 25-year-old is already an undisputed starter for the Portuguese giants in the Primeira Liga, playing the full 90 in each of their seven games this season, providing one assist and also keeping five clean sheets along the way.

Thanks in no small part to Kiwior's efforts, Porto are top of the Primeira Liga table - three points clear of second-placed Sporting Lisbon - and boast the best defensive record in the top flight with just three goals conceded this season.

Arsenal stand to receive around £22.5m for Kiwior next summer, when the Poland international's loan move will become permanent, although the Gunners may look back and feel they should have got more for a player who memorably shut down Real Madrid in last season's Champions League.

Underused by Arteta in the eyes of some Arsenal supporters, Oleksandr Zinchenko was a last-minute acquisition by Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window, but life at the City Ground has been frustrating so far.

The Ukraine international was a favourite of doomed manager Ange Postecoglou when fully fit, starting three Premier League games and one EFL Cup match either side of a muscle injury, before returning in time for Sean Dyche's debut game.

Zinchenko made an immediate return to the first XI for that Europa League win over Kiwior's Porto, but he was cruelly beset by a hip injury in the first half of that game on October 23 and has not made another appearance for the Tricky Trees since.

The 28-year-old might return to action straight after the November international break, though, and his chances of forcing his way back into the first XI straight away are relatively strong given that Ola Aina will not play again in 2025.

Reiss Nelson - Brentford

Whatever happens for the rest of Reiss Nelson's career, he and Gooners will always have that mesmerising last-minute winner against Bournemouth in 2023 to look back on.

The Englishman did not kick on after signing a new long-term deal, though, and he is also still waiting to ignite his career at Brentford, whom he has made just two substitute appearances for in the Premier League.

Nelson did provide a goal and assist in a 5-0 EFL Cup thrashing of Grimsby Town in October, but he has only played 16 minutes in the top flight for Keith Andrews, who currently prefers Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade out wide.

Unless either winger picks up an injury in the near future, it is difficult to envisage Nelson forcing his way into the Premier League starting lineup, but his ability as an impact substitute is well-documented.

Even though Karl Hein was a part of an atrocious Real Valladolid side - who conceded a staggering 90 goals en route to a bottom-placed finish in La Liga last season - the goalkeeper's reputation did not suffer too big a hit.

Former Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen came calling for the Estonia international, but he has largely been used in a backup role so far this season, making just two appearances in the German top flight.

Hein's Bundesliga debut was a true baptism of fire - a 4-0 defeat to champions Bayern Munich - although he was retained for Bremen's next game and kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over St Pauli on October 4.

However, the 23-year-old was only filling in for German youth international Mio Backhaus, who is now first-choice again following his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Nineteen-year-old attacker Ismeal Kabia has quickly become a Shrewsbury Town stalwart since joining the League Two side this summer, already making 10 starts in the fourth tier of English football.

The Hale End graduate occupied various roles in his first appearances - featuring as a right-winger, number 10 and central striker - but he has now found his calling out wide.

Kabia failed to contribute to a goal in any of his first eight League Two appearances, but the 2005-born attacker has provided assists in each of his last two League Two appearances against Oldham Athletic and Crewe Alexandra.

Shrewsbury failed to win either of those games, though, and Kabia's side lie in the relegation zone in a lowly 23rd spot, having won just three of their 15 games so far.



With 70% of all votes, Maldini Kacurri is your @Althamsbutchers Player of the Month for October! Well done, Maldini?#UTS ? | https://t.co/sRiG2dGMFf pic.twitter.com/FOBIFvLxJY

— Morecambe FC (@MorecambeFC) November 6, 2025

Dropping even further down the English football pyramid, Maldini Kacurri - who debuted for Arsenal against Bolton Wanderers in last season's EFL Cup - is currently representing National League side Morecambe.

The 20-year-old - who also made his first appearance for the Albania national team in September - was sent off on his third National League appearance, but he has become a mainstay of the first XI nonetheless and boasts one assist from 10 games for the Shrimps.

Kacurri's indiscipline has come to the fore too - he has been booked three times in his last five league appearances - and Morecambe are bottom but one in the table, having won just two games all season.

However, Kacurri's individual contributions have been recognised, as he was recently named Morecambe's October Player of the Month with 70% of the votes.