Knowing that only victory will see them progress in the EFL Trophy, Shrewsbury Town will travel to take on Southern Group C rivals Northampton Town at Sixfields on Tuesday.

The Cobblers will be hoping to build on their win last time out, while the Shrews are looking to bounce back from their defeat at the weekend.

Match preview

Kevin Nolan's Northampton are top of the group and have already qualified for the round of 32 after winning both of their two EFL Trophy games so far, but the manager will still be keen to use this contest as an opportunity to develop momentum that can contribute to his side's League One campaign.

The Cobblers lost four of their five matches leading up to the start of November, a dire run that fans are hoping has come to an end after they beat Mansfield Town 2-1 on Saturday.

That victory has Nolan's men 13th in the table with 20 points, exactly five above the relegation zone and five short of sixth-placed Lincoln City in the playoff spots.

With their league position in mind, the next few weeks could be decisive for the direction of Northampton's campaign, and securing back-to-back wins for the first time since September may help to give the club a psychological boost.

Playing at Sixfields on Tuesday should also inspire the team considering that the Cobblers have won five of their last seven home games - keeping four clean sheets in the process - and given that the hosts are yet to concede in this competition, their defensive resilience should see them come out on top against lower-tier opposition.

Meanwhile, Michael Appleton's Shrewsbury went unbeaten throughout October, drawing two and winning two of their four fixtures last month.

However, while they opened November in a similar fashion by beating South Shields 3-1 on the road in the FA Cup, their five-game undefeated streak was broken on Saturday.

At the weekend, Appleton's side lost 3-1 to promotion-chasing Crewe Alexandra in League Two, and the boss will be desperate to avoid slipping back into the type of form that saw his team lose four of their five clashes in September, especially given that the club are 23rd in the fourth tier.

Turning their attention to the EFL Trophy, Shrewsbury are third in Southern Group C with three points, two behind second-placed Walsall and three behind Northampton.

Winning a shootout on Tuesday would not be enough for the Shrews to steal the runners-up spot considering their inferior goal-difference, meaning that only an outright triumph will send them through.

That being said, the visitors have emerged victorious from just one of their five most recent away games, and coming up against a League One team will be a major challenge.

Team News

Northampton are expected to rotate their XI at least somewhat on Tuesday, with the likes of Ross Fitzsimons potentially making way for Lee Burge between the sticks for example.

However, regulars such as Cameron McGeehan should be on hand to bolster the side, and the 30-year-old could start in midfield with Tyrese Fornah in midweek.

Up top, Jack Vale is poised to come into the lineup after making a substitute appearance against Rotherham, replacing Ethan Wheatley, who suffered an injury in the first half of that game.

As for Shrewsbury, Will Brook featured in goal against South Shields in the FA Cup, and he should be ready to start once again on Tuesday, protected by a back three of Tom Anderson, Sam Stubbs and Will Boyle.

Out wide, Appleton could opt to have Ismeal Kabia and Malvind Benning support the defensive trio as well as aid a frontline of Tommy McDermott, John Marquis and Anthony Scully.

In the centre of the park, Isaac England could make an appearance after sitting on the bench for the last three games, with Tom Sang also an option to start.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; McCarthy, Willis, Thorniley; Burroughs, McGeehan, Fornah, Perkins; Jacobs, Vale, Swyer

Shrewsbury Town possible starting lineup:

Brook; Anderson, Stubbs, Boyle; Kabia, Sang, England, Benning; McDermott, Marquis, Scully

We say: Northampton Town 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

Northampton may have less at stake on Tuesday, but they will be looking to build momentum for a promotion charge, and will be confident against lower-tier opposition.

On the other hand, Shrewsbury know that they need to win, and they could find their way onto the scoresheet, even if they fall short.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



