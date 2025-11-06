Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to get back to winning ways and make some ground on the bottom four, Northampton Town play host to Mansfield Town in a League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Cobblers will look to respond after being knocked out of the FA Cup, while the Stags also tasted defeat in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Match preview

Winless in three in all competitions, Kevin Nolan's Northampton Town currently have five wins, two draws and seven losses to their name after 14 games, sitting 16th with 17 points.

In their most recent League One fixture, a late goal from Lamine Fanne meant the Cobblers were the first side to lose to Luton Town since the arrival of Jack Wilshere.

Michael Mellon scored twice in the space of a minute and then added another shortly after half-time to end Northampton's FA Cup run at the First Round stage, meaning their focus remains solely on League One and EFL Trophy action for the remainder of the season.

With only ten League One goals scored so far, they currently have the joint-worst attacking record in the division and will be desperate for the front line to get firing and give them some much-needed momentum as they head into a busy winter period.

Although their form has been inconsistent since the start of the campaign, a win for the hosts could send them ninth, offering a timely opportunity to move further clear of the relegation places.

As for the visitors, Mansfield Town have enjoyed a strong start to their League One campaign, sitting eighth with 22 points from their opening 14 matches.

Despite having lost all three of their EFL Trophy games, Nigel Clough's side had suffered only one defeat in their previous seven matches in all competitions prior to the trip to Huddersfield.

That run has lifted the Stags to within three points of the top six, while they also progressed in the FA Cup thanks to a late 3-2 victory over Harrogate Town in the First Round.

Their attacking output has been notable, with only two sides scoring more than Mansfield's 21 league goals, highlighting that they have the foundations to build a strong team as we approach the back-end of the calendar year.

With their next League One fixture postponed, Saturday's match will mark their only league outing in almost a month, though Clough's side continue to build steadily towards what could develop into a promotion challenge.

Northampton Town League One form:

W D L W L L

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

W L W L L L

Mansfield Town League One form:

LW D W D W

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

L W D W W L

Team News

Northampton Town have dealt with several injury issues this season, but Jon Guthrie, Tom Eaves and Elliott List all returned to the bench for the recent FA Cup tie and could now be in contention for starting roles once again.

Max Dyche remains a long-term absentee, while Jack Vale is unlikely to return immediately after missing the last four matches.

Lee Burge had been the first-choice goalkeeper for Nolan's Cobblers, but since his injury Ross Fitzsimons has taken over and is expected to retain his place for Saturday's outing.

After back-to-back cup games, Clough has rotated heavily and is expected to welcome back first-team players for their return to League One action.

Liam Roberts was rested for the EFL Trophy trip to Yorkshire but is likely to remain the first-choice goalkeeper, with Owen Mason returning to the bench.

Rhys Oates is also likely to lead the line and look to add to his two League One goals.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Edwards, Thorniley, Forbes, Guinness-Walker; Taylor, Fornah, McGeehan, Perkins, Swyer; Hoskins

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

L. Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin; McDonnell, Lewis; Moriah-Welsh, Hendry, T. Roberts; Oates

We say: Northampton Town 1-2 Mansfield Town

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways and it will be interesting to see how one of League One's best defences fares against one of the best attacks. With that said, we expect Mansfield to continue their good league run and narrowly come away with maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes

